Gaul: Photos feature silos with trees

Urban's images are rendered in different forms. Some are conventional photo prints, matted and framed. Some are printed on canvas while still others are printed on metal, then mounted on an actual silo door.

A silo door?

Ah yes. This is something that I find difficult to explain to people unfamiliar with silos, but let me try. To fill a silo, sileage was blown in from the top via a long pipe.

In that way, the silo filled from the bottom up. But to empty a silo — that is to take out the sileage to feed to animals — it had to be emptied from the top down.

This was accomplished by tossing the sileage (either by hand or, later, a machine) out of the silo to a waiting wagon below through openings, or windows, that ran in a vertical row, every few feet, top to bottom. When a silo was being filled, these windows were sealed shut with doors. As the silo was emptied, these doors were removed, one by one, according to the depth of the sileage, so that it could be thrown out.

Today silo doors are fairly rare. As silos themselves fell out of use, the doors ... disappeared. I speak from experience here. On the farm where I grew up there remain two silos, but the doors? No one seems to know what happened to them.