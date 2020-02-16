Gaul: The transformative power of a dough hook

When she realized her mistake, Kelly called me in a panic and tried to enlist me in a not-very-convincing coverup tale. But I knew that even as she asked, if Dave mentioned the mixer, I would tell the truth.

He did, and I did. But we decided that we wouldn't say anything to Kelly so that she could hold on to the excitement of surprise. She's still the little girl who loves opening presents — hers or someone else's.

Meantime, though, Dave measured our cupboards and realized that the Kitchen Aid wouldn't fit under them. So, using Kelly's Amazon Prime account for two-day delivery, he ordered a corner table to set it on.

Christmas Eve arrived and because no one had said anything about the mixer, Dave did his best to act surprised. He carried it off pretty well, I thought.

His mistake was setting out the corner table too soon.

Because when Kelly came over on Christmas Day and saw it, she immediately knew that it had been ordered in advance and that THAT'S what the charge on her Prime account was for.

Well, so it goes.

But surprise or not, this has been a wonderful present, most specifically the dough hook.