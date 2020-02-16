Gaul: The transformative power of a dough hook

In early December I wrote that "America's Test Kitchen," a cooking show on the Public Broadcasting Service, had changed my life because it got my husband, Dave, interested in cooking and now meals are waiting for me when I get home from work.
Today I have follow-up news.
Because of Dave's new-found cooking/baking interest, we joked about my getting him a Kitchen Aid mixer for Christmas. It was a joke because these appliances cost $200-$500, depending on the model, and therefore are just too extravagant.
Then daughter, Kelly, spotted a used model for sale on Facebook Marketplace for a very reduced price. The seller lived in Clinton County but she came to Bettendorf for work so, yes, we'll take it!
Kelly hadn't been so excited about surprising her dad with a Christmas present since she hit upon getting him a paper shredder some years ago.
But then there came that time before Christmas when she and her husband asked Dave to come over to their house to wait for a delivery man while they were at work and — oops — they forgot that the mixer was standing naked and red in their family room.
When she realized her mistake, Kelly called me in a panic and tried to enlist me in a not-very-convincing coverup tale. But I knew that even as she asked, if Dave mentioned the mixer, I would tell the truth.
He did, and I did. But we decided that we wouldn't say anything to Kelly so that she could hold on to the excitement of surprise. She's still the little girl who loves opening presents — hers or someone else's.
Meantime, though, Dave measured our cupboards and realized that the Kitchen Aid wouldn't fit under them. So, using Kelly's Amazon Prime account for two-day delivery, he ordered a corner table to set it on.
Christmas Eve arrived and because no one had said anything about the mixer, Dave did his best to act surprised. He carried it off pretty well, I thought.
His mistake was setting out the corner table too soon.
Because when Kelly came over on Christmas Day and saw it, she immediately knew that it had been ordered in advance and that THAT'S what the charge on her Prime account was for.
Well, so it goes.
But surprise or not, this has been a wonderful present, most specifically the dough hook.
I don't know who invented this device, but it is amazing. And once you use one, there is no going back.
Never more will you work dough by hand, getting all sweaty, turning the sticky mass over on itself again and again for at least 10 minutes until it develops the elasticity that gives bread its structure and texture.
While hand-kneading has a decidedly earthy appeal, using a dough hook is so much easier. And reliable. In addition, a hook is capable of handling dough that is so wet and sticky that it would be impossible (at least for me) to work by hand. And it even scrapes the bowl!
Since Christmas, we've had bread, baguettes, pecan rolls (most awesome) and raisin cinnamon bread. Life is good.