Gaul: When the stars come out

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some nights when I can't sleep, rather than tossing and turning next to my husband, I pick up my pillow and the top blanket (he doesn't use it) and go somewhere else.

Sometimes it's to the couch downstairs and sometimes it's to the bed in what was our son Matt's room.

And if I happen to look up at the ceiling before closing my eyes, I'll see the night sky. And I'll smile. Every time.

By night sky I mean the arrangement of glow-in-the-dark star stickers Matt affixed to the top of his room when he was in middle school. A very thoughtful and deliberate individual, he spent a lot of time arranging them just so. Making faraway galaxies by bunching together a lot of little stars and spacing out, with a good eye, the bigger suns.

It is amazing to me how little plastic blobs can look so celestial in the dark, and how they can shine so brightly even after all these years. When I look at the ceiling in the daytime, it looks like it is pocked with little bits of yellowed newspaper and I say to myself that some day, I am going to have to remove them.

But by night they are magic, and a reminder of a young boy, now all grown up.

That some day will be awhile yet.