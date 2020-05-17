Gaul: Writing history never stops

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Earlier this month we reported that Davenport's Putnam Museum and Public Library are collecting stories, artifacts and other items relating to how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyday life.

The library had such a good response to its QC Life in the New Normal Writing Project that it's accepting another round of entries, due June 30.

You can participate even if you submitted entries for the first round.

From my perspective, I'm seeing that as time goes on, my feelings are changing. I'm realizing just how long normalcy may take.

I also have been somewhat taken aback in reading how long it might take to develop a vaccine, much less test it.

I just assumed that if we can fly to the moon, we can develop a vaccine in a couple of months, especially with so many people working on it. But that's not the case. We still don't have a vaccine for HIV, for example, even though there are effective treatments.

And I realized for the first time that testing is important to check for side effects. What if we vaccinate millions of people and then find out in two years that the vaccine has bad side effects?