Gerrymandering: Some are more equal than others

"Redistricting" is the process by which congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn after each decennial census. Federal law requires that districts must have nearly equal populations, and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
Presently, Illinois elects 18 U. S. Representatives and 177 state legislators. They are elected from Congressional and State Legislative districts. (U. S. Senators are elected statewide — not from districts).
From the earliest days of the Republic, the political party in power in a state has engaged in "Gerrymandering." "Gerrymandering" is the "art" of drawing or redrawing the lines of Congressional and Legislative districts to enhance the chances of the party in power remaining in power at subsequent elections. It is rather like tilting the pool table so all the balls roll into the desired hole.
Imagine a state with three Congressmen, elected from three districts. Imagine further a state roughly split 50/50 between Republican and Democrat voters. Also imagine that
the Republicans control the state legislature, which is charged with re-drawing the districts. Finally, imagine them re-drawing the district lines to create one district where
Democrat voters have a 70-30% majority, and two districts where the Republicans have 60-40% majorities.
Governor Gerry of Massachusetts did essentially 1812. To accomplish his purpose, Gerry drew a misshapen districts. Because it appeared to have the shape of a salamander, an outraged Federalist editor labeled his efforts, "Gerrymandering."
Madeleine Doubek, is the executive director of a group known as the "Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics."Her group, "Change Illinois," wants to
reform the way that Illinois draws its State legislative and Federal congressional districts to eliminate "Gerrymandering."
Under Change Illinois' plan, the senior Democratic and senior Republican justices on the Illinois Supreme Court would name 17 members to an "independent commission" that would draw the maps, with 11 of the 17 needed to approve a map.
The plan would require the commission to follow the provisions of the Illinois Voting Rights Act to preserve "minority districts." Prison inmates would be counted for
apportionment purposes. Elected public officials would be banned from serving on the commission.
If you believe that this plan will result in non-partisan redistricting, you probably also believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.
Supposition #1: The Senior Democrat and Republican justices on the Illinois Supreme Court will make their selections in a non-partisan fashion. Really? When was the last
time, the Illinois Supreme Court decided a "redistricting case," other than along party lines? Why in a recent Supreme Court "retention" election, did a justice receive
$10,000,000 in campaign donation? To guaranty he'd be "non-partisan?"
Supposition #2. Barring elected officials from serving on the commission will insure that those appointed will be non-partisan. Do you really think a partisan Supreme Court
Justice will be unable to find partisan appointed public officials to serve? A partisan businessmen? A partisan union official? A partisan next door neighbor?
Supposition #3. It's okay to Gerrymander to "preserve minority districts." But if you draw lines to incorporate a sufficient number of a given minority to "preserve a minority
district," don't you at the same time disadvantage everybody else, including other minorities, in that district? Taken to its logical conclusion, if you "preserve" District #1
for minority "A," don't you have to "preserve" District 2 for minority "B?" Or are you only anxious to guaranty representation for Minority "A" while at the same time telling
Minorities "B," "C," "D, and "E," "Not all minorities deserve their own Districts."
Then again, if you create a half dozen districts to insure "representation" for all your favored minorities, what of the rights of the majority?
Today, the Republicans Gerrymander to facilitate the election of Republicans, and the Democrats Gerrymander to facilitate the Election of Democrats. If such traditional
Gerrymandering is bad, why is it okay to Gerrymander to create safe Districts to guaranty minority representation, when you know damn well you are doing it because
you have a firm expectation that "that minority" will vote for your party? How does this jive with Federal law that provides that the redistricting must not discriminate on the
basis of race or ethnicity.
It is an undeniable truth that if a district is re-drawn to favor Minority A, that that redistricting will disfavor the majority as well as all other minorities. As the pigs wrote in Orwell's "Animal Farm:" ""All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."
If you really want to get politics out of redistricting, and exterminate the "evil Gerrymander," there's a simple, fool-proof way of doing it. I've explained before. I'll explain again next time.
John Donald O’Shea of Moline is a retired circuit court judge.