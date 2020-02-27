Gerrymandering: Some are more equal than others

Today, the Republicans Gerrymander to facilitate the election of Republicans, and the Democrats Gerrymander to facilitate the Election of Democrats. If such traditional

Gerrymandering is bad, why is it okay to Gerrymander to create safe Districts to guaranty minority representation, when you know damn well you are doing it because

you have a firm expectation that "that minority" will vote for your party? How does this jive with Federal law that provides that the redistricting must not discriminate on the

basis of race or ethnicity.

It is an undeniable truth that if a district is re-drawn to favor Minority A, that that redistricting will disfavor the majority as well as all other minorities. As the pigs wrote in Orwell's "Animal Farm:" ""All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

If you really want to get politics out of redistricting, and exterminate the "evil Gerrymander," there's a simple, fool-proof way of doing it. I've explained before. I'll explain again next time.

John Donald O’Shea of Moline is a retired circuit court judge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.