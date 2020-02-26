Gerson: A Trump-Sanders election would destroy our politics

Trump may be the champion of performative politics, but some leaders of the left, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sanders, are contesting the title. For all of them, public office is not so much a place to serve and achieve but a means to raise the profile of their activism. For all of them, the act of being viral matters more than the craft and discipline of passing laws or ensuring their proper administration.

It wasn't that long ago that a progressive leader such as the late Sen. Edward Kennedy aspired to be a master legislator and was perfectly willing to make reasonable compromises on education reform or immigration reform to secure incremental progress. Or when then-President George W. Bush proposed and passed the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief with the strong support of then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Joe Biden.

Who, in this age of the outsider, would now run for president on a platform of reasonable compromise and bipartisan purpose? (Well, actually, Biden initially did. And many in his party reviled him for it.)