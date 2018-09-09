Tuesday, Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day and the Scott County Auditor’s Office and the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office will co-host the “Our Voice, Our Vote, YOU Matter!” voter registration rally to encourage voter registration in our communities. Our offices and several other local organizations invite the public to join us at Lafayette Park in Davenport from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
With midterms and governor races happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year. National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered. The goal of National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation in democracy by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls in November.
As organizers of this event we believe that democracy works best when the most number people vote. Voting translates people’s opinions, their life experiences, their social media posts, and their values, everything that is important, into action. Voting is a fundamental value that unites all of us because you matter and therefore your vote and your voice matters.
The National Association of Secretaries of State established the first National Voter Registration Day in 2012. More than 300,000 Americans registered to vote in the inaugural National Voter Registration Day. Since then, National Voter Registration Day has become an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote. More than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day. Help us celebrate your voice, your vote, and the rights we have a U.S. citizens.
Quad Cities’ residents who will be 18 years old by Nov. 6 can register to vote at this event. People can also confirm or update their registrations, request an absentee ballot and more.
As a nonpartisan “holiday” for democracy, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Come enjoy the food, music and speakers and, most importantly, register to vote.