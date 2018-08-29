The entire nation was shocked to learn this past week of the tragic fate that befell Mollie Tibbetts. Mollie, whose life was cut short by an illegal alien, was just the latest victim of our broken immigration system.
Commentators on the left were quick to claim that Republicans were politicizing Mollie’s death, but this couldn't be further from the truth.
Stopping innocent Americans from being murdered by illegal aliens is not a political issue, it is a humanitarian one. The greatest respect we can offer the memory of Mollie Tibbetts is to rectify the broken public policy that led to her death.
This is a horrible crime that could have been prevented with better immigration policies. Reports indicate that Mollie’s alleged murderer had been living in the area between four and seven years, and used fake identification to obtain employment — a chilling reflection of our broken system.
President Trump is doing everything he can to solve this crisis. The president has already approved and overseen roughly $3.2 billion in spending to beef up security along the border — and plans to spend $5 billion on the border wall in the next year. The Trump administration is also seeking to increase the budget of Immigration and Customs Enforcement by nearly $1 billion.
Despite Mollie’s murder and others like it, the Democrats continue to insist that illegal aliens don’t pose a threat to Americans, while promoting policies that will ensure the threat continues.
The Democrats support sanctuary cities, emboldening local officials to defy federal immigration law and routinely release criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets. Worse yet, they seek to turn the entire country into a sanctuary for foreign criminal elements, with Democrat leaders in both the House and Senate calling for the abolishment of ICE.
When asked about Mollie’s murder, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, noted that the real problem with our immigration enforcement was that some illegal alien kids are getting separated from their mothers at the border.
Molly Tibbetts was separated from her family — permanently — in one of the most horrific ways imaginable. Warren and the rest of the open-borders Democrats who think the temporary separation of an illegal alien mother from her child is a bigger problem than the murder of an American citizen should hang their heads in shame.
Contrary to this America Last outlook, President Trump is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the American people and our communities. “The immigration laws are such a disgrace,” the President said at a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday. “We’re getting them changed.”
But Democrats, including Iowa congressional candidates Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenaur, have no interest in making these necessary changes. Those two candidates have been silent on whether or not they support ICE.
If Axne and Finkenaur make it to Congress, you can bet they will do their part to make our immigration woes worse. Iowans have a chance this November to send a message to the open-borders Democrats they won’t soon forget.
One innocent life taken by an illegal immigrant is one too many. We need Congress to team up with President Trump to reform our immigration laws urgently to ensure that a crime like Mollie Tibbetts’ murder never happens again in America.