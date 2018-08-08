More than 70 years after the almost total destruction of European Jewry during the Holocaust, Jew-hatred, or more commonly called antiSemitism, is alive and well in the United States as well as in Europe, the Middle East and around the world. This hatred has been described by some as an ancient and destructive virus that mutates, is highly infectious, is stubbornly pervasive, continues to spread, and is soul-killing.
Much of today’s anti-Semitism centers on the intense hatred of the Jewish State of Israel which is often used as a convenient and intentional disguise for actual hatred of all Jews. As aptly stated by columnist Lorrie Goldstein, “…not all critics of Israel are Jew haters — but all Jew haters criticize Israel.”
This hatred takes the forms of physical attacks and even murder, intimidation, threats, shaming, and especially venomous hate speech on social media of Jews as well as all those who support Israel and the Jewish people.
Fortunately, there are organizations, both Jewish and non-Jewish led, that are fighting back and opposing this hatred.
One of the largest and most effective is Christians United for Israel (CUFI). Founded in 2006 by Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in Sam Antonio, CUFI today has 4.3 million members from all 50 states.
The mission of CUFI is “….to transform millions of pro-Israel Christians into an educated, empowered, and effective force for Israel. CUFI strives to act as a defensive shield against anti-Israel lies, boycotts, bad theology, and political threats that seek to delegitimize Israel’s existence and weaken the close relationship between Israel and the United States.”
On July 23 and 24, I attended the 13th annual CUFI Summit which brought over 5,000 Israel supporters together in Washington D.C. for two days of intense educational briefings on the dangers facing Israel and Jews today, as well as celebrating Israel’s “70th birthday as a modern nation.”
Especially significant for me was the attendance of more than 600 students — America’s future leaders — from college campuses all over the country who came to learn about the important reasons to support Israel. Their organization, called CUFI on Campus, often takes a prominent and visible role in countering Jew and Israel hatred on their campuses, which mainly emanate from alt-left students and professors and from vile students groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace.
I believe it is important for all Americans, especially Jewish Americans, to see and judge for yourself what CUFI has been doing to support and defend Israel as well as Jewish students on campuses. Please do not let old prejudices and fake news deter you.
As the son of a Holocaust survivor, I know the importance of: proclaiming and ensuring “never again,” advocating for the survival of Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people, and thanking those friends who stand shoulder to shoulder with us.
Locally here in the Quad-Cities, I would encourage you to please consider attending the annual Quad-Cities Night to Honor Israel (QCNTHI), which is supported by CUFI and sponsored by the Quad-Cities Association of Evangelicals. This event has been held every October for the past 14 years, and for 2018, it will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Avenue in Moline.
The QCNTHI is an exciting evening of singing, dancing, and prayer with the offering being taken this year to support the integration of 300 brand new Jewish immigrants who arrived in Israel on July 23rd from France, Russia, Argentina and Brazil.
While it may be impossible to totally cure or eradicate the Jew-hatred virus, it is possible to join those supporters and those groups who are doing their part every day to minimize its spread and destructive effects.