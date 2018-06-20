A recent decision by Iowa Supreme Court let the state's municipalities off the hook.
The court's June 8 ruling involved a 2013 car accident on a northwest Iowa County road, which injured Kaitlyn Johnson. I am one of the plaintiff’s counsel.
Although Monday's story in the Quad-City Times did an adequate job of describing the court’s decision, the front page quote by Mr. Thomas M. Boes, representing Iowa League of Cities, stating that: “The public duty doctrine serves all Iowans by allowing municipalities to do their job” must be refuted.
The court ruled that the public duty doctrine immunized the county from any legal accountability to our client.
Decades prior to our client suffering paralysis and brain damage as a result of a collision with a concrete obstruction, Iowa Legislature passed a law pursuant to its duty for the safety of highways under its control. All obstructions which were in the highway right of way should be removed. The Legislature ordered counties to hold the abutting land owners responsible for removing the obstructions. In this way, the removal of dangerous obstructions would cost the government virtually nothing (as long as they identified the obstructions and so ordered the land owner) yet it would save travelers from incredible potential harm.
In our case, Humboldt County had a duty to order the land owner to remove this obstruction. The county failed to identify and order the land owner to remove this obstruction since 1972. As a result of the county’s failure to “do their job” the obstruction was allowed to remain as a danger to travelers on the county road.
Therefore, when Mr. Boes says that the public duty doctrine “serves” all Iowans by allowing the municipalities to do their job, he completely reversed the effect of the decision. Instead, the so-called public duty doctrine as recognized by the court’s decision immunizes the municipality even though the county did not take a single step to do its job to identify and have this obstruction removed for more than 40 years.
The court also based its decision, in part, on the “limited resources” of the county governments. However, when the lawmakers mandated this duty upon the counties, the Legislature and only the Legislature, was in the best position to assess the ability of the counties to carry out this law. The courts are not supposed to act as “super legislatures” in order to make excuses for the counties because of alleged “limited resources.”
Rather than allowing municipalities to “do their jobs”, the court’s decision means that municipalities need not do their jobs since there is no legal recourse afforded to the public by this decision.