In today's world of tax cuts for the rich, shameless corruption at the highest levels of government, and repeated effort to weaken or destroy the safety net upon which most Americans depend (or will inevitably depend as they get older), The Quad-City Times editorial board thinks it is the unions that represent "shameless gluttony."
Incredible.
It was not public employee unions that created the underfunded pension mess in Illinois, but decades of irresponsible politicians, many of them Democrats, who refused to authorize the necessary annual contributions. Had that been done, there would be no problem.
On Sunday, the editorial said that unions must ditch the "fantasy" they have been living in because private wages stagnated and private pensions "went the way of the dodo." Yes, lady and gentlemen, that is true, but it is one more sign of the greed of the corporate world. My God, look at the facts: Most wages of middle and lower income people have been stagnant for decades even as the "earnings" of the CEOs and upper management soared. The creator of the 401(k) plan — that was intended to supplement, not replace pensions — lamented last year about the consequences for most workers. Managers saved money by eliminating pensions, but did not delegate any of those savings to the workers but, as in everything else, to themselves.
Has the editorial board forgotten the history of labor and business conflict in this country? Without unions, people worked in unsafe, miserable conditions, over long hours and for a pittance. Before unions, workers had no benefits and when they lost their job were completely on their own.
Is that the kind of world the editorial board wants us to return to? I confess, I believe it is the one we are actually returning to under current policies.
Unions have repeatedly fought to extend the wages and benefits they enjoy to more workers, including the private sector. It is not the unions' fault that corporate and governmental policy have repeatedly squeezed private workers and downsized their benefits.
Look, I do not believe that every program or policy sought by any union is automatically good; in fact, when I was a politician in Iowa, I opposed quite a few. But, my Lord, lady and gentlemen, destroying unions will not make our country better or our people happier. Just the contrary.
I plead with the editorial board to take a step back and study the history of labor, business, and government in this country. It will discover that, for most of our history, working people have constantly had to struggle for fair and just wages and for the kind of benefits that will not leave them helpless in the inevitable fate of becoming ill or disabled.
Sunday's editorial seemed so out of step with the other fine things the editorial has written of late that I had trouble understanding it.