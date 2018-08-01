The Endangered Species Act (ESA) has proven to be an incredibly successful modern Noah’s Ark. No matter how small the population that manages to straggle aboard, once a species has been listed as endangered, it has almost always been rescued – less than one percent of listed species have gone extinct since the Endangered Species Act was enacted. Creatures of every shape and kind have recovered thanks to ESA — from the bald eagle, now nesting in more than 75 percent of Iowa’s counties, to the American alligator or the Big Bend gambusia, a tiny fish from western Texas that has gone from the edge of extinction to a thriving population of more than 50,000.
But now, it is the ESA itself that needs protection. Congressional attacks on this bedrock environmental law are coming fast in several forms, from cutting the funds needed to do the work of protecting species, to schemes that would exempt particular species at the request of special interests, to calls for “modernization” or “flexibility” that are in fact veiled attempts to gut protections from a bill that is already both modern and flexible. It’s time we tell Congress to stop trying to poke holes in the ark.
Until now, the decisions about which species go on or off the endangered list of species have been based purely on rigorous scientific criteria. Recent proposals in Congress, however, inject economic calculations into the decision in the name of “progress”– that are not "based solely on the best scientific and commercial data available" as stipulated by ESA and even take the decision entirely out of the hands of scientists.
As a rabbi, I appreciate the understanding and insights science brings to humanity. I also see more at stake here than mere science. To people of faith, species are not merely “resources” with instrumental value to humans —though certainly an endangered species that produces a breast cancer-curing drug and a wild ancestor of corn that can help increase disease resistance in crops do provide huge benefits to our species. To all who believe in a god of creation, species also have religious value unto themselves.
The great 12th century Jewish sage, Maimonides, wrote in his “Guide for the Perplexed” that “it should not be believed that all beings exist for the sake of humanity’s existence … [rather] all the other beings too have been intended for their own sakes.” Furthermore, each species, with its unique evolutionary history, adaptations, and genes, reflects another facet of the beauty and love of our creator. As the Psalmist wrote, “How manifold are Your works, Eternal One; You have made them all with wisdom; the earth is full of Your creations.” And we have an obligation as God’s partners to protect all of God’s creation.
When we contemplate the wonders of our world, we can find deep inspiration in the 200 mph dive of the peregrine falcon, once wiped out from Iowa but now successfully reintroduced through the Endangered Species Act; we can see our own trials with greater clarity in the perseverance of the Iowa Pleistocene snail, which has survived here for half a million years living through ice ages, only to be brought to the brink of extinction – and then saved – by 20th century humans.
Both modern science and ancient faith call on us to protect the species of God’s creation. To successfully accomplish that, we have relied on a strong, well-funded Endangered Species Act, and we must continue to rely on a robust ESA to uphold and fulfill our sacred trust. I urge our Iowa Representatives and Senators to join with me in supporting this critical law.