This op-ed was co-authored by the following Quad-Cities clergy: Imam Saad Baig, Islam; Rev. Dr. Elaine Caldbeck, Episcopalian; Rev. Jane Courtright, United Church of Christ; Rev. Becky David, United Church of Christ Rev. Stacie Fidlar, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; Hon. Rev. Dave Geenan, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); Rev. Robert Hamilton, United Church of Christ; Rev. Richard Hendricks, Metropolitan Community Church; Rev. Linda Hunsaker, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); Cantor Gail P. Karp, Reform Judaism; Rabbi Henry Jay Karp, Reform Judaism; Rev. Ryan Landino, Presbyterian Church USA; The Most Rev. Dr. Bruce D. LeBlanc, Transformational Catholic Church; Rev. Mariah Marlin-Warfield, United Church of Christ; Rev. Dr. Richard E. Miller, Presbyterian Church USA; Rev. Katherine Mulhern, United Church of Christ; Rev. Mary Pugh, Presbyterian Church USA; Rev. Stephanie Raphael-Nakos, United Methodist Church; Rev. Thomas Raphael-Nakos, United Methodist Church; Rev. Frank Samuelson, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; Rev. Sara Olson-Smith, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; Rev. Katie Styrt, Presbyterian Church USA; Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalism.