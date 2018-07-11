We, the undersigned clergy were deeply disturbed by a full-page advertisement published on July 1 in the Quad-City Times.
This ad was entitled “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is Lord” and was sponsored by the Hobby Lobby corporation. The purpose of the ad was not to sell the products of its stores, but rather to sell the religious and political ideology of its corporate leadership. Their message was as clear as it was disturbing; that the United States is fundamentally and exclusively a “Christian” nation.
To make the point, the ad's authors included several quotes, primarily by political figures, all of which were made prior to the 20th century, and all but one, prior to the Civil War. Among them were statements like: “We are a Christian people…not because the law demands it, not to gain exclusive benefits or to avoid legal disabilities, but from choice and education; and in a land thus universally Christian, what is to be expected, what desired, but that we shall pay due regard to Christianity?”
Significantly missing from these quotations was any statement from the major documents of American democracy, such as the First Amendment to the Constitution, which clearly proclaims, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” It was no coincidence that the framers of our Constitution chose this statement as the very first amendment to our Constitution. They did so because our nation was first settled by several groups of people who were specifically fleeing religious persecution and seeking a new home where they could live their particular faiths in freedom; the Puritans in Massachusetts, the Quakers in Pennsylvania, the Baptists in Rhode Island, the Jews in New York, the Catholics in Virginia and Maryland, the Huguenots in South Carolina. From before the birth of our nation, an essential part of the American character was the embrace of religious diversity as a testament to American freedom.
We believe that it is this celebration of diversity which profoundly contributes to the greatness of America. Our nation is not a nation of any one religious belief, but rather a nation that embraces a magnificent variety of religious beliefs, including those who profess a non-belief. Each one contributes its special gifts to the greater whole of what we call America. While our theologies may differ, we all share the desire to make our world a better place for all humanity if we but work together for the common good.
In 1790, George Washington wrote a letter to the members of the Touro Synagogue of Newport, Rhode Island. In it, he described America as a nation in which “’everyone shall sit under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make them afraid.’ For happily the Government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support.”
That was the America George Washington envisioned. That was the America the framers of the Constitution envisioned. This is the America we envision.
We reject the notion of an American state religion and fervently support the principle of the separation of church and state.