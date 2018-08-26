Since 9/11, we have learned to live with the reality that we are vulnerable to terrorism, and that each citizen has a role to play in keeping our country safe. We are all familiar with the warning “see something, say something” posted at airports, train stations and other public gathering places.
Animal abuse also requires us to say something.
This past week, the Quad-City Times reported that a Rock Island man is sitting in jail after he allegedly stabbed multiple people, including a child, during a domestic dispute. Court records show that the man, Dmarlo Q. Bryant, had racked up previous felony convictions for burglary, battery and animal cruelty, according to the article.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Joint Counterterrorism Assessment Team, in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security and others, published a document for first responders titled: “Animal Cruelty: A Possible Warning Behavior for Terrorism and Other Premeditated Violence Against Humans Which Needs Reporting and Further Vetting.” It urges professionals from many disciplines, including veterinarians, animal control officers, animal shelter administrators and social service personnel — as well as neighbors and family members — to report suspected animal cruelty. This statement was heralded by animal advocates and law enforcement partners who have spent more than a decade urging others to take animal cruelty seriously, for the sake of the animals involved and as a harbinger of future violence.
Evidence — drawn from empirical studies and law enforcement experience — about the connection between animal cruelty, terrorism and other acts of violence continues to develop, but is already plentiful and compelling. Last year, while searching the home of a man who had stabbed the family dog, law enforcement officers found evidence that the man, a U.S. citizen, had planned a terrorist act involving detonating a pressure cooker bomb in New York City on behalf of ISIS.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation added animal cruelty to the National Incident-Based Reporting System in 2016. The FBI’s own study of 259 arrested animal abusers from 2004 to 2009 found strong associations between premeditated, predatory aggression, animal cruelty, and other acts of interpersonal violence. Of these arrested animal abusers, 45 percent were arrested for another criminal incident after committing animal cruelty, and 60 percent had a history of interpersonal violence.
All 50 states have a felony provision in their animal cruelty statutes for some form of animal cruelty. Thirty-three states, including Iowa and Illinois, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, now permit pets to be included on domestic violence protection orders. In 37 states, veterinarians are either encouraged or required to report suspected animal cruelty. Moreover, a dozen documented judicial rulings have cited a previous history of animal cruelty as a factor in determining parental custody arrangements.
Those of us in the law enforcement and animal protection communities have been working together to call attention to how consistent reporting and vigorous prosecution of animal cruelty can lead to earlier identification of other possible violence, inform interventions and keep the public safer from terrorists and other violent criminals. Resources for law enforcement are available at the National Law Enforcement Center for Animal Abuse.
Citizens can do their part by not ignoring animal abuse. Catching these offenders early could thwart other acts of violence in the future. So when you see something, please say something.