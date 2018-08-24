How can I make a positive impact? It’s a question many of us ask ourselves each and every day. For some, it means helping a senior load groceries or giving to a food drive. Others prefer volunteering or donating their time and resources to local or global causes.
Over the last several years, we’ve seen the emergence of “impact investing,” a practice that aims to make a difference by encouraging investors to put money behind companies generating positive environmental and social outcomes.
In a world where staggering population increases over the next few decades will surely increase demand for food, water, energy and other natural resources, investing in companies that strive to address these global environmental challenges can truly help make the world a better place. From a social perspective, deploying capital toward companies working to advance gender equality, diversity and human rights is key to ensuring those principles continue to guide society well into the future.
The concept of impact investing has actually been around for some time, but its initial scope focused more on shying away from companies in arenas that contradicted the individual values of the investor (such as tobacco, weapons and gambling). However, as society evolved, investors began to realize that they could actually have more of an impact by driving money toward companies that both align with their own personal values and stand out as industry leaders on global issues.
For example, someone passionate about preserving natural resources might invest in a company currently developing clean energy solutions. Thus, the investor can take pride in knowing that their money is playing a key role in advancing a critically important mission.
While you might think this tactic sounds great in theory, there is a common misconception that it only caters to those above a certain income threshold. But in fact, anyone (or any institution) can implement basic principles of impact investing. All you have to do is weigh the environmental and social elements of a company as you would past performance prospects for future returns. Some also argue that social impact comes at the expense of financial return, but an analysis from the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing has found that this is not the case. Additionally, a 2017 poll of 1,000 investors from the same Institute showed that 71 percent believe that companies with leading sustainability practices may be better long-term investments.
For further evidence of impact investing’s widespread appeal and ability to spur positive change, much of the recent enthusiasm and momentum surrounding the strategy can be directly attributed to a younger millennial generation that is arguably the most socially active and socially conscious generation of our time. In that same 2017 poll, 86 percent of millennials expressed interest in the practice.
There is still much to learn about the burgeoning approach, but for those who want to take an active role in spurring positive environmental and social change across the globe, impact investing presents a new terrain of exciting opportunity.