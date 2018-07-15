Having grown up in Iowa, it saddens me to see its seniors sold out to insurance companies.
This year, a coalition of groups in New Hampshire managed to repeal a seven-year-old statutory requirement that the state’s long-term care system transition into the control of managed care insurers – what’s called Managed Long Services and Supports (MLTSS). Horror stories from Iowa were especially persuasive to our state’s legislators.
In my research for a Loyola Consumer Law Review article, I could not find any substantive success involving MLTSS. Yet there were innumerable examples of failure to pay claims, and other malfeasance, that caused the suffering of vulnerable people.
With no proof, Iowa’s Medicaid director, Mike Randol, continues to claim managed care has saved the state money. Newspapers statewide have demanded transparency, to no avail. Randol came to Iowa directly from administering the dumpster fire that is KanCare’s privatized Medicaid. According to an April 2018 legislative audit, Kansas state payments to insurers “exceeded costs by about $400 million (20 percent) by 2015 and again in 2016.” So much for saving money. And this despite the fact that “[s]even out of nine stakeholders told us provider submitted claims were improperly denied, inaccurately reimbursed, or were not paid timely.”
With Randol, Iowa is doubling-down on failure. Iowa Total Care, recently awarded a Medicaid contract, is a Centene subsidiary, and it was reported in this paper that Centene has paid $23 million in fines. As a former state insurance regulator, I can say that fines are simply the cost of doing business for a conglomerate such as Centene. Its president and CEO reportedly earned $25.3 million in 2017 alone.
In a tremendous recent investigative series on Medicaid managed care entitled “Pain & Profit,” the Dallas Morning News reported such cruelties as a bedbound quadriplegic woman who saw her home care hours reduced from 12 to 7 a day — she began planning her suicide. Despite claims by insurers that they were saving Texas $1 billion a year, “The Texas health commission did not provide us with independent analysis to confirm those savings[.]” Sound familiar Iowa?
When regulators recommended fines of more than $102 million for the politically-connected insurers, the Morning News found that the Texas regulatory agency reduced those to $11.2 million. Over time, the state “reduced sanctions for managed-care companies by at least $395 million — and probably much more.”
Is this a future Iowa wants?
It could get worse. On March 22, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed policy changes of great consequence to our nation’s most vulnerable residents, benignly characterized as furthering “President Trump’s commitment to ‘cutting the red tape’ by relieving states of burdensome paperwork requirements.”
States allowing insurance companies to administer Medicaid “would be exempt from most access monitoring requirements.” This is especially disturbing given that the General Accounting Office reported in January that CMS could only obtain comprehensive data from one out of 20 states where insurers administer long-term care funding.
Given that CMS funds no less than half of Medicaid, its inability to assess its delivery in 19 states should be headline news. But states, encouraged by insurer partners, are making things even more opaque. And the proposed rule would allow insurers even greater latitude in shortchanging care providers.
Iowa needs to follow New Hampshire and turn away from this disaster, before it’s too late.