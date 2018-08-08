Despite valuable medical advances in prevention, diagnosis and treatment over recent decades, cancer rates remain alarmingly high in Iowa. Almost 18,000 new patients in Iowa are diagnosed with cancer each year – one of the highest rates in the United States. However, innovative drugs known as biosimilars are helping patients and physicians in the state and nationwide tackle cancer by improving access to treatment and care.
Along with its obvious physical and emotional toll on patients, caregivers and families, cancer also carries a financial toll that patients often struggle to handle. According to most recent estimates, Iowa spends more than $11,500 per resident covering cancer treatment, which will only continue to spiral as costs are projected to increase nearly 40 percent nationwide by 2020.
Biologic therapies, a class of medicine made from living organisms rather than chemicals, have been transformational in advancing cancer care; both to treat the cancer itself and the side effects of traditional cancer treatments. Biosimilars are highly similar therapies that have the same safety and effectiveness of another biologic, and they have the potential to expand access to these important medicines and increase affordable treatment options for cancer patients.
Biosimilars could provide cost-effective care to millions more patients nationwide – a much-needed step in reducing spending. In fact, the Rand Corporation has estimated that biosimilars could lead to health care savings of as much as $54 billion over the next decade. That would free up resources for other important aspects of cancer care and allow earlier intervention to help improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved 11 of these innovative therapies, with December seeing approval of the first biosimilar in the U.S. for treating cancer. With dozens more biosimilars drugs in development, the potential for Iowa patients – including those suffering from cancer – to benefit from these potentially life-saving drugs is bright. And with the patents for nearly a dozen biologic cancer treatments expiring in the next 5 years, there is a tremendous opportunity on the horizon for biosimilars to play an even greater role in the future of cancer care.
Unfortunately, many cancer patients and oncologists are not yet familiar with biosimilars as they are just now coming to the U.S. marketplace. For a robust biosimilars market to develop, the medical community will need to promote greater awareness about the benefits these drugs can provide.
The FDA’s new biosimilars education initiative is helping health care providers and patients learn more about the opportunity of biosimilars. As we have learned from the success of biosimilars uptake in Europe, education is an essential tool to build knowledge and confidence in using these drugs when they come to market, as more than 75 percent of European prescribers are now familiar with biosimilars and their benefits. Improved awareness among U.S. doctors could lead to more biosimilars being prescribed, creating a virtuous cycle in which companies invest even more in developing these critical treatments.
That investment would likely lead to new innovations for treating cancer, reducing deaths from the disease and perhaps one day eradicating it altogether. Increased access, education and awareness will support the growth of a robust pipeline of biosimilar drugs, in which more come to market, and ultimately, more treatment options become available to doctors and their patients in Iowa and nationwide.