It’s been very disappointing to read the negative articles concerning Niabi Zoo over the past several years, especially the latest uproar about the unfortunate removal of memorial plaques paid for by generous donors.
For me, this is personal since I was a board member of the Niabi Zoological Society from 1995 to 2008, and president of the society for six of those years.
During my tenure on the board, our main goal was to turn Niabi from a quaint little zoo into a world-class small zoo, which included receiving accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium.
By and large, we were successful. But it wasn’t easy.
There are four main organizations responsible for the success or failure of Niabi: the Niabi Zoo Staff, the Rock Island County Forest Preserve, the Rock Island County Board, and the Niabi Zoological Society.
All four have their respective and important parts to play, and there is sometimes overlap. But in the end, they all must to be in conversation and close coordination with each other for Niabi to succeed.
The zoo director, who is the expert, the professional, and who gets paid to know what zoos need to thrive, must take the lead in determining the direction Niabi should take and the requirements needed. Then the Forest Preserve, the County Board, and the Zoological Society must jointly examine with the director those needs, the direction and the requirements, and then figure out the best way to get there if at all possible.
Yes, there will be disagreements. Yes, there will be changes made. Yes, there might not be enough money. Yes, outside professional advice might be needed.
But disagreements, changes, money issues and added advice all need to be worked out together: face-to- face, person-to-person, and organization-to-organization.
No back room deals should be made. Ego and power trips must be set aside. There should be no personal attacks, especially those that are played out in the media.
Leaders must lead. It can be done.
Niabi Zoo is a jewel in our community. All of us must take the responsibility and work to ensure that Niabi provides the best care possible for its animals, and is a place where all of us are proud to call our world-class small zoo.