Heller: Ballpark worth every penny

In her column “A Sweet Deal on Ballpark,” Barb Ickes suggests the City of Davenport should not have to invest so much additional money into its ballpark. She’s wrong.
The fact is, in 2003 Davenport spent just $12 million to rebuild Modern Woodmen Park. Now $12 million may seem like a lot of money. But in the context of today’s minor league stadiums, it is not. The new ballpark in Las Vegas cost $150 million. The new one in Worcester, Mass. (a city whose population is only slightly larger than Scott County’s) cost even more.
In our league, most ballparks today cost between $35 million and $50 million. If the Quad-Cities wants to have professional, affiliated baseball, MLB requires it to have facilities comparable to its competitors. They don’t care that we have the best view in baseball. They just want to make sure the facilities and player amenities in Davenport are comparable to those of other teams.
Meeting these requirements costs money.
The Davenport City Council had a choice: It could spend $5 million, spread out over 10 years, to fully flood-protect the ballpark and upgrade Modern Woodmen Park to meet MLB’s new facilities standards. Or it could do nothing and lose its minor league franchise – exactly what happened to Clinton and Burlington. The folks in Beloit, Wisconsin, just spent $35 million to build a new ballpark and avoid contraction. They spent the same in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Fort Wayne, they built a new ballpark in 1993, then tore it down only 15 years later and spent $36.5 million to construct a new park.
A $5 million investment spread out over 10 years is a relative bargain to keep professional-affiliated baseball in the Quad-Cities. That’s why Mayor Mike Matson and 9 out of 10 Davenport aldermen supported the deal. It’s especially important when the River Bandits are the only pro sports team in the entire region with direct ties to a major league club.
The Quad-City Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the River Bandits bring in more than $18 million annually to the local economy. We fuel downtown businesses and hospitality and increase hotel tax revenue. Just as important, we employ roughly 200 people annually.
We also give back to this great community. We pay for free flu shots for every child in the Quad-Cities. Roby Smith, Ken Croken and I personally fund the largest college scholarship program in all of minor league baseball; we give away college tuition to St. Ambrose, Augustana and Eastern Iowa’s Community Colleges valued at about $80,000. Over the past five years, we have given away over $2 million.
Finally, it’s important to remember that the money the City is spending to improve its ballpark does not go to the team; it merely allows us to remain part of affiliated baseball. I’ve never met anyone who’s said, “Boy, I might go to more River Bandits games if the visiting players had a private dining area.” Or if the home trainer’s room were larger. Or if the female umpires have their own dressing room. Yes, these are all necessary additions. But they don’t drive revenue to the team.
The bottom line is Ms. Ickes may not see the value of having professional baseball in the Quad-Cities but, fortunately, most of our great community does. After having gone 20 months without revenue (we have not hosted a Bandits game since Labor Day of 2019), the Bandits are hurting. Thanks to the good folks at Quad City Bank & Trust, I was able to take out a second mortgage on my Davenport home to make payroll and keep the team afloat through the pandemic.
Now we’re about to re-open. We’ll be playing the highest level of baseball ever played in the Quad-Cities – we’ve moved up from Single-A to Advanced-A – and we’ll be doing it as an affiliate of one of the finest organizations in all of pro sports, the Kansas City Royals. I can’t wait for our guests to ride Iowa’s tallest Ferris wheel and its only double-decker carousel, smell the brats and hot dogs being cooked to order right in front of them, see the greenest grass and the best view in all of baseball and hear the crack of the bat and the cheers that accompany every River Bandits home run.
I love the Quad-Cities, I'm proud to call this area home and, this year in particular, I’m especially grateful to our city leaders for making the investment to solidify our future.
Now that the City Council has emphatically spoken, let’s Play Ball!
Dave Heller is president of Main Street Baseball, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits.