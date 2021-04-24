Heller: Ballpark worth every penny

The bottom line is Ms. Ickes may not see the value of having professional baseball in the Quad-Cities but, fortunately, most of our great community does. After having gone 20 months without revenue (we have not hosted a Bandits game since Labor Day of 2019), the Bandits are hurting. Thanks to the good folks at Quad City Bank & Trust, I was able to take out a second mortgage on my Davenport home to make payroll and keep the team afloat through the pandemic.

Now we’re about to re-open. We’ll be playing the highest level of baseball ever played in the Quad-Cities – we’ve moved up from Single-A to Advanced-A – and we’ll be doing it as an affiliate of one of the finest organizations in all of pro sports, the Kansas City Royals. I can’t wait for our guests to ride Iowa’s tallest Ferris wheel and its only double-decker carousel, smell the brats and hot dogs being cooked to order right in front of them, see the greenest grass and the best view in all of baseball and hear the crack of the bat and the cheers that accompany every River Bandits home run.

I love the Quad-Cities, I'm proud to call this area home and, this year in particular, I’m especially grateful to our city leaders for making the investment to solidify our future.

Now that the City Council has emphatically spoken, let’s Play Ball!

Dave Heller is president of Main Street Baseball, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits.

