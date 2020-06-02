Heller: Insurance companies frustrate small businesses

“Doesn’t matter. We don’t cover floods, and we don’t pay out without property damage. Case closed.”

I was frustrated. For each of the twelve years I’d owned the team, I had purchased tens of thousands of dollars in business liability insurance. Then, when for the first time we needed to make a claim after surrendering twenty home games during last year’s record flood, we were told we were “ineligible for any remuneration.” He might as well have said, “take a long walk on a short pier….”

Unfortunately, our story is hardly exceptional. This year, the Bandits are another unfortunate casualty of the coronavirus. It’s taken lives, shattered families, shuttered businesses and done its best to destroy our sense of community by preventing the kinds of community gatherings that make the Quad Cities such a unique and special place.

For us, we’ve been unable to play baseball, unable to have more than ten people at the ballpark at a time. We have lots of expenses – salaries, utilities, merchandise, insurance, taxes, etc. – but with no games, there’s no revenue.