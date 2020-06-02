Heller: Insurance companies frustrate small businesses

I remember the meeting like it was yesterday. I strode swiftly into our insurance broker’s office in downtown Davenport and was ushered into a small conference room with a star-shaped telephone in the middle of a glass-topped table.
“We’re going to get the insurance company on the phone and try to settle this matter,” our insurance broker said. “But I wouldn’t get your hopes up.”
The issue was simple: For years, the River Bandits had bought business interruption insurance and then, because of last spring’s record flood and the railroad’s subsequent decision to raise the train tracks by nearly three feet, we could not get into Modern Woodmen Park. Not the players. Not my staff. Not our fans. No one could get in.
Water was everywhere but, because the trains kept coming, the City of Davenport was unable to construct its portable bridge, as it had in years past, to get people in and out of the ballpark.
Our business was, in a word, interrupted.
“I’m sorry, Mr. Heller,” the disembodied voice said through the phone. “But since your business suffered no physical property loss, you do not qualify for business interruption insurance.”
“But we have no revenue,” I retorted. “We can’t even access the building.”
“Doesn’t matter. We don’t cover floods, and we don’t pay out without property damage. Case closed.”
I was frustrated. For each of the twelve years I’d owned the team, I had purchased tens of thousands of dollars in business liability insurance. Then, when for the first time we needed to make a claim after surrendering twenty home games during last year’s record flood, we were told we were “ineligible for any remuneration.” He might as well have said, “take a long walk on a short pier….”
Unfortunately, our story is hardly exceptional. This year, the Bandits are another unfortunate casualty of the coronavirus. It’s taken lives, shattered families, shuttered businesses and done its best to destroy our sense of community by preventing the kinds of community gatherings that make the Quad Cities such a unique and special place.
For us, we’ve been unable to play baseball, unable to have more than ten people at the ballpark at a time. We have lots of expenses – salaries, utilities, merchandise, insurance, taxes, etc. – but with no games, there’s no revenue.
So last month, we filed a new business interruption insurance claim. And we were again denied. It seems no matter what the interruption – flood, railroad tracks, pandemic, whatever – we never qualify. But still we keep paying our insurers – instead of them paying us.
That to me is a big bowl of wrong.
I hope our elected leaders stand up to the big insurance lobby and address their refusal to compensate captive clients like us for business interruption. And I’m not alone. To date, small business owners have filed more than one hundred lawsuits in federal court seeking coverage from insurers for business interruption losses caused by COVID-19. Thousands more have been filed in various state courts.
These lawsuits have been filed by a wide range of small businesses, from restaurants and bars to dentists to day care providers to hair salons. I hope they succeed.
The central question behind these lawsuits is whether business interruption resulting from the coronavirus triggers insurance coverage for business income lost because of government-ordered closures – even if there is no property damage.
Insurance companies are routinely denying all such claims. The American Property and Casualty Insurance Association says forcing insurers to pay these claims would leave the industry insolvent. It estimates business closures are costing small businesses (those with less than 500 employees) as much as $668 billion a month. Many will not survive.
Ultimately, this issue will likely be resolved in Washington. Congress has held virtual hearings on the issue. President Donald Trump, at an April 10th press briefing, announced his support for claims made by small business owners who purchased insurance policies without virus exclusions.
If things start going south, expect insurers to ask Congress for some sort of bailout to help them pay these business-interruption claims.
Small businesses in the Quad Cities and all across America are hurting. Badly. Some will be wiped out during the current crisis. But many more could be saved – if the big insurance companies are compelled to make payments to small businesses like ours who purchased business interruption insurance ahead of time.
After all, that’s why businesses buy insurance in the first place – to provide economic aid when an unforeseen accident or tragedy occurs.
Let’s hope Congress and the president do the right thing. Small businesses, which are the economic engine that propel our great country forward, deserve that. Afterwards, we can all celebrate with dinner and drinks at a local restaurant or bar. Or, better yet, with a beer and a Bandit dog at our next ballgame.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!