HOME FRONT: 'Never encountered anything like it before'

I just love it when the post office issues pretty new stamps. Most recently there is a selection of orchids. I wish the post office had identified the flowers by name, but they are beautiful nevertheless.
They remind me of an article I wrote more than 20 years ago about Thomas and Marilyn Bulat of Bettendorf when they published their book called "Hidden Orchids."
In doing research for my interview with the Bulats, now both deceased, I realized for the first time that orchids are not just greenhouse or jungle plants. They grow everywhere! There are some 30,000 to 35,000 species, making them the largest family of flowering plants in the world, and some are native to the prairies and the great plains, where we live.
I was amazed.
To produce their book, which was mostly beautiful pictures, the Bulats spent years wading through swamps, climbing mountains and hiking woods.
They lugged more than 20 pounds of photographic equipment to remote places and Bulat often lay on the ground for hours, waiting for just the right mix of sun and shadow to capture flowers smaller than his thumbnail, flowers that might be hiding under leaves or branches of other plants.
Their work was the culmination of an interest the couple first shared when they were college students, he a Chicago native studying science at St. Ambrose, she a Davenporter at Marycrest. They were hiking a woods in rural Scott County when they saw their first native wild orchid, a small purple and white jewel-like flower.
"Its compact beauty made an indelible mark," Bulat wrote in the book's introduction. "We had never encountered anything like it before."
Then, "moments later," he wrote, "we saw two people coming out of the grove with baskets of the showy orchid specimens which they had dug up and were taking home to plant in their gardens. This was a very selfish act, and the chances that the orchids would transplant successfully were a thousand to one.
"These two events, happening on the same day, eventually catalyzed our desire to make people aware of the power and beauty of nature and to instill in them a desire to protect that beauty."
I have since learned more about why wild orchids don't transplant. Orchids consume fungi as a food (carbon) source. Each wild orchid has a unique relationship with naturally occurring fungi. A number of different fungi may contribute nutrients, growth regulators, vitamins and moisture at various levels and at different times throughout the orchid's life cycle.
It is this special relationship between orchid and fungus that causes high mortality, because unless the fungi is moved too, the orchid won't survive.
In addition to orchids, Bulat also was an expert in mushrooms but decided to publish a book about orchids because "of all the things we did, the orchids were the ones people were least likely to see unless we took them there," he told me during our interview.
Orchids are distinguished from other plants by their flowers — with few exceptions, an orchid has three petals and three sepals and one of the three petals is entirely different from the others, often to the point of being bizarre.
Many times when the Bulats found an orchid, they knew they may never see it again. Either they'd never find it, or its habitat would have been destroyed.
That's what makes their book — still available on Amazon and likely other places — so valuable. You see pictures of flowers that may never be photographed again.