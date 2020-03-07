HOME FRONT: 'Never encountered anything like it before'

Their work was the culmination of an interest the couple first shared when they were college students, he a Chicago native studying science at St. Ambrose, she a Davenporter at Marycrest. They were hiking a woods in rural Scott County when they saw their first native wild orchid, a small purple and white jewel-like flower.

"Its compact beauty made an indelible mark," Bulat wrote in the book's introduction. "We had never encountered anything like it before."

Then, "moments later," he wrote, "we saw two people coming out of the grove with baskets of the showy orchid specimens which they had dug up and were taking home to plant in their gardens. This was a very selfish act, and the chances that the orchids would transplant successfully were a thousand to one.

"These two events, happening on the same day, eventually catalyzed our desire to make people aware of the power and beauty of nature and to instill in them a desire to protect that beauty."

I have since learned more about why wild orchids don't transplant. Orchids consume fungi as a food (carbon) source. Each wild orchid has a unique relationship with naturally occurring fungi. A number of different fungi may contribute nutrients, growth regulators, vitamins and moisture at various levels and at different times throughout the orchid's life cycle.