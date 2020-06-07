You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HOME FRONT: Quilt show is canceled, other signs of the times
topical alert top story

HOME FRONT: Quilt show is canceled, other signs of the times

The every-other-year quilt show of the Mississippi Valley Quilters' Guild, scheduled for Sept. 18-19, has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Given the number of volunteers, vendors, participants and attendees it takes to make a successful show, guild members decided to hold off until 2022.

PLANT SALE SUCCESS: While most plant sale fundraisers of nonprofit groups were canceled this year, those that went forward had success.

Linda Kennel says the sale supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation held on May 9 in Rock Island sold out of everything by 10:36 a.m.

That included 492 hanging baskets, 61 planted pots, 150 pans of frosted sweet rolls and 44 baggies of dog treats.

"We will be able to donate at least $18,000 to JDRF from this year’s event," Kennel reports.

GRADUATION GOWNS IN INTENSIVE CARE? Among the many email news releases to come across my screen in the past month was this one from Greenwich, Connecticut:

"GraduationSource, the leading manufacturer for graduation caps, gowns and academic regalia for all graduate levels, is pleased to announce its partnership with Gowns4Good to help connect graduation gowns to healthcare workers in need of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19."

Because so many graduation ceremonies were canceled, the company apparently had a lot of unused gowns so it donated some to medical facilities.

SMALL EVENTS: In response to guidelines shutting down wedding receptions and other parties, Mary McDonald, owner/operator of the Stardust events center in downtown Davenport, is advertising "micro receptions" for up to 50 guests and "mini receptions" for up to 100.

You gotta do what you gotta do.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARDS: Missing from Home & Garden this past May were stories about historic preservation awards in the Quad-Cities, although that had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

When I first began writing for Home & Garden about 25 years ago, there were three strong preservation organizations that gave awards — Scott County, Moline and Rock Island.

I loved this because it gave me an opportunity to visit beautiful old homes and to tell stories about history, architecture and the people who tackle these projects.

Through the years, awards in Scott County and Moline faded away. Scouting out possible candidates, doing research, making contacts, writing a script — it all takes time. And, people and groups change. People willing to do all that work may get tired, or may want to do something else.

The rise of vinyl siding also has contributed. A house that has been redone, then encased in synthetic siding with vinyl windows doesn't necessarily make the cut with preservationists.

While Rock Island is still going strong, it did not give awards this year because it salutes only those projects that are finished. While there are a lot of good candidates in the works, none are at the end point.

POLLINATING WORK: We publish many stories in this section about pollinators (butterflies, birds etc.) and how to help them.

Recently I spotted an ad in our paper from Wyfeels Hybrids seeking workers to "help with pollinating this summer."

In my day, that was called "detassling."

SENIOR PHOTOS: I love that high school senior photos nowadays show such variety and individuality. You can discern something about the person by looking at the photo. 

This is another change from "my day."

How is that, you ask.

Well, every senior in our town when to the same photographer, Mr. Paige. We sat on a chair in front of a plain background, and he had you turn your head this way or that way. And all the boys wore jackets and ties.

The idea that some day teens would have their pictures taken wearing whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted, was still in the future.

SUCH A WIT: My husband and I were out for our walk recently when we passed by a house with an "invisible fence" sign.

I remarked that in all the years we have been walking past this house, I have yet to see a dog. You'd think that at least once in those many times, we would have caught sight of the dog.

"Maybe it's an invisible dog," my husband said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'New normal' of health care
Columnists

'New normal' of health care

  • Updated

The harried mom and dad have kids at home with virus symptoms and the adults aren’t feeling great themselves. They have all had enough of this…

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

+10
Commentary: God don't like ugly: Blasphemer in chief hits new low with church photo op
Columnists

Commentary: God don't like ugly: Blasphemer in chief hits new low with church photo op

Was anyone else looking for a lightning bolt to shoot out of the sky when the blasphemer in chief waved the Holy Bible for a photo op in front of a Washington, D.C., church after using the military to disperse a crowd protesting the murder of George Floyd? At the same moment President Donald Trump expressed his support Monday for peaceful protesters, the liar in chief was waiting on armed ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News