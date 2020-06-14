HOME FRONT: Ride and Seek sounds like a lot of fun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have to applaud (again) the folks at River Action Inc., the nonprofit environmental group in Davenport that supports the river.

Next Sunday would have marked their 36th annual Ride the River bicycle event on Father's Day, an event intended to let people see our beautiful river in places they can't get to in a car, and to exercise.

But because of the new coronavirus and the need to keep social distance, a bike event like those in the past just wasn't going to be possible. So executive director Kathy Wine and her crew came up with a new, scavenger hunt ride with the oh-so-clever name called Ride and Seek.

Participants will get a historic map with 36 clues. Part of the puzzle will be to figure out where the clues direct you to go on your bike and, once you are at the location, to find the answer and write it on your answer sheet.

In total, the route is about 30 miles, but you can come and go as you please, over the course of days, whenever you want, so long as you get done in June.

When you've solved as many clues as you can, you submit your answers online by July 1, making you eligible for prizes such as an Apple iPod and a Keen Stage road bike.