HOME FRONT: Ride and Seek sounds like a lot of fun

I have to applaud (again) the folks at River Action Inc., the nonprofit environmental group in Davenport that supports the river.
Next Sunday would have marked their 36th annual Ride the River bicycle event on Father's Day, an event intended to let people see our beautiful river in places they can't get to in a car, and to exercise.
But because of the new coronavirus and the need to keep social distance, a bike event like those in the past just wasn't going to be possible. So executive director Kathy Wine and her crew came up with a new, scavenger hunt ride with the oh-so-clever name called Ride and Seek.
Participants will get a historic map with 36 clues. Part of the puzzle will be to figure out where the clues direct you to go on your bike and, once you are at the location, to find the answer and write it on your answer sheet.
In total, the route is about 30 miles, but you can come and go as you please, over the course of days, whenever you want, so long as you get done in June.
When you've solved as many clues as you can, you submit your answers online by July 1, making you eligible for prizes such as an Apple iPod and a Keen Stage road bike.
This really sounds like fun. To register, go to riveraction.org
PLANTING TREES: Last week we wrote all about trees, including the value of planting them.
I recently transplanted four trees — spaghetti thin sprouts, really — that had shot up over the winter in houseplant pots that I had set out on the deck over summer, then brought in for winter.
Apparently they were planted by squirrels. Which seems to answer the question, at least for those four, of whether squirrels remember where they buried their acorns.
Q-C ARTISTS: Two months ago I had the privilege to write a story about the life and death of Ward Olson, a noted Davenport artist.
Now I've received some interesting follow-up information from reader Victoria Myers. She was a PTA officer in 1985 when Bettendorf's newest elementary school was being built, a school that was named for another Quad-City artist, Paul Norton, who died in 1984.
Olson and Norton had been friends and when the school was dedicated, the PTA unveiled a portrait of Norton in the commons area. It was painted by Ward Olson, at Mrs. Lucy Norton’s request.
LEST WE FORGET: When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit there were lots of shortages in grocery stores including, of all things, yeast. Apparently people stuck at home started baking to the degree that it exhausted the supply of yeast that stores normally stock.
If you're not a baker, you probably don't think too much about yeast. But I read an article by Sudeep Agarwala, of a synthetic biology company based in Boston, that pointed out that the history of human civilization is yoked to our ability to cultivate and manipulate the tiny organisms that are yeast.
It is the backbone of bread and of beer. And more recently biomedical researchers have used yeast as a model to understand what happens when our bodies manifest cancer, or what changes in a cell when we develop myriad diseases, Agarwala wrote.
Yeast also can be used to produce anti-malarials or life-saving proteins including insulin.
And in addition to yeast purchased in stores, we are literally surrounded by wild yeast in the natural world.
There you go — things you never knew.
