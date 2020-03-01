HOME FRONT: The gamble that got renowned sculptor to Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I was just gambling all the way," she said.

Originally the idea was that Pepper would create one sculpture in the Quad-Cities, Jecklin said. When her residency ended, she had created more than 20, including at least four that are still here.

Jecklin said that one of the things she learned from Pepper was "the power of positive thinking, how strong it is to think positive, to know what you'd like to do and to accomplish it."

(Actually, I think Jecklin had quite a bit of positive thinking herself, just to contemplate a project like this.)

One of the most gratifying aspects of the project, Jecklin said, was the opening of an exhibit of Pepper's works called the "Moline Markers" at the Davenport Art Gallery.

Hundreds of people from the foundry attended, and Jecklin will never forget "the expression of immense pride" on the face of a woman employee who looked at the work and said, "Well, we did it."

"That makes it all worthwhile," Jecklin said.

Jecklin still is involved in the arts and a member of a museum that arranges private visits to the homes of collectors. "I keep running into pieces by Beverly," she said. "The range of people who find her work meaningful is extremely interesting."