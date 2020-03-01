HOME FRONT: The gamble that got renowned sculptor to Quad-Cities

The answer surprised me.
Two weeks ago I wrote a story for the Times about a huge artistic undertaking in the Quad-Cities in 1981 in which renown sculptor Beverly Pepper created art work at the John Deere Foundry in Silvis as part of the Visiting Artists Series.
The news peg was that Pepper had recently died and, with a full page obituary in The New York Times, it seemed appropriate to remind ourselves of our connection to this artist and that we have several of her works right here in River City.
In my interviewing and research, the voice that eluded me was that of Lois Jecklin, the director of Visiting Artists who got Pepper to agree to come here in the first place and got Deere & Co. to agree to turn over its foundry in the second place.
Jecklin, 85, now lives in Washington, D.C., and in the time I had to write the Pepper article, I wasn't able to track her down. So, today, here's the rest of the story.
It began, Jecklin explained to me over the phone, with her "pondering how to make the creation of art more real, more accessible and seeming to be part of what we do every day."
She decided that if someone could come to the community and actually make art alongside people, "that would be the best answer."
So Jecklin began researching artists, and Pepper's name stood out. She wrote her a letter outlining her proposal.
Now here's where the surprise comes in.
It turns out that Pepper was disturbed by thunderstorms, Jecklin said. One day she was in her bedroom when a thunderstorm came up, so she "gathered up all the mail about her that she normally didn't look at" and took it elsewhere for reading. Pepper also believed in portents, or omens that an event is about to occur.
"She read my letter and decided that if she called and I answered, that would be a sign," Jecklin said. "So she called, and I answered."
Shortly thereafter Pepper was driving down a road in the area of Italy where she lived and spotted a sign for a John Deere dealership. "That was another sign," Jecklin said.
"Now mind you, I hadn't talked to anybody (connected with a factory)," she said.
But she knew people.
Jecklin's first cousin was administrative assistant to William Hewitt, Deere's chairman and a person interested in the arts. Jecklin got an interview with Hewitt, who said Deere would cooperate on the project.
"I was just gambling all the way," she said.
Originally the idea was that Pepper would create one sculpture in the Quad-Cities, Jecklin said. When her residency ended, she had created more than 20, including at least four that are still here.
Jecklin said that one of the things she learned from Pepper was "the power of positive thinking, how strong it is to think positive, to know what you'd like to do and to accomplish it."
(Actually, I think Jecklin had quite a bit of positive thinking herself, just to contemplate a project like this.)
One of the most gratifying aspects of the project, Jecklin said, was the opening of an exhibit of Pepper's works called the "Moline Markers" at the Davenport Art Gallery.
Hundreds of people from the foundry attended, and Jecklin will never forget "the expression of immense pride" on the face of a woman employee who looked at the work and said, "Well, we did it."
"That makes it all worthwhile," Jecklin said.
Jecklin still is involved in the arts and a member of a museum that arranges private visits to the homes of collectors. "I keep running into pieces by Beverly," she said. "The range of people who find her work meaningful is extremely interesting."
Jecklin became interested in the arts early on, as her parents made a point of exposing her to them — visual, poetry, music, drama, everything.
Her father was J.R. Underwood, a pillar of this community who died in 2002 at the age of 105. Underwood's careers included being a teacher, school superintendent, Scott County Extension director (1945-66) and farm director for WOC radio and television (1966-81).
One of the school districts where Underwood served before moving to Davenport did not offer art classes. Jecklin's mother was an art teacher and offered to teach art for free, but "the school baord rejected her offer, not seeing art as important," Jecklin said.
That decision, plus a visit to the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha to see Rosa Bonheur's "The Horse Fair," were transformational for Jecklin.
"I was just transfixed," she said of "Horse Fair," a realistic, 1800s painting of more than a dozen horses at market in Paris. "I knew art was where I was. For me, always, art is not just important, it is essential."
Jecklin defends the importance of art in people's lives and how they definitely are not a "frill" to be cut from school curriculum when budgets get tight.
As director of Visiting Artists, "students would say things to me like, 'I never saw a concert before,'" Jecklin said. "'It was beautiful music. I saw it floating around the room.'"
"Students were really hungry for the arts even if they didn't know they were," she said. It's like tasting ice cream for the first time. You didn't know you were missing it until you tasted it."