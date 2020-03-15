HOME FRONT: Vander Veer champion tree falls in wind

The reason for the story was to highlight a kitchen in Bettendorf that had been built entirely of stainless steel cabinets and one huge countertop manufactured by the Uchtorff Co. In researching our newspaper archives, I learned that the company operated roughly from 1928 to 1988. Its main business was the manufacture of parts for other companies, such as those making farm implements or automobiles.

In 1953 Uchtorff bought the beer company that began as the Independent Brewing Co., which became Blackhawk, which became Zoller, which became Uchtorff. But only for a short time. In 1956, Uchtorff ceased the beer operation.

In reading our story, Zabloudil was reminded of the cabin her grandpa built in the 1940s on the Wapsipinicon River, just north of Donahue. When she was growing up during the '60s and '70s, her grandparents had an Uchtorff beer sign hanging between the kitchen and dining room in the cabin.

"Four years ago my grandma died at the age of 96, and one of the items that I purchased at her estate sale was the Uchtorff beer sign," Zabloudil wrote in an email.

"It is in near perfect condition, and my husband and I have it hanging in our game room, reminding me of all of the happy times that my family and I spent at my grandparents' cabin."