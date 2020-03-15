HOME FRONT: Vander Veer champion tree falls in wind

There's a big bare spot at the north end of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park where a champion alder tree once grew.
By champion, we mean it was recognized by American Forests, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., as the largest of its kind growing in the United States.
A nearby plaque, installed in 2012, explains that the tree stood 103 feet tall with a circumference of nine feet and a crown spread of 40 feet.
I first wrote about this tree in 1994 (!) when I received a news release from American Forests explaining its National Register of Big Trees program.
But even 26 years ago, this tree wasn't doing very well, and at about 3 p.m. one Friday afternoon before Christmas, a strong wind pushed it over, city arborist John Vance said.
It fell into a maple tree next to it, damaging it, and that tree's going to have to come down, too, Vance said.
As for the alder, "it was pretty hollow, pretty rotten," he said. "I had my eye on it for a long time. I was ready to pull the trigger."
Because of its deteriorated state, arborists couldn't determine the tree's age, and there was no recycle value in its wood, he said.
As for replacements, Vance said he is going through his tree list now and will be consulting with the folks at Vander Veer regarding their preference.
The "Big Tree" listing began in 1940 and is mainly a project of arborists and amateur tree-lovers who size up trees and submit them for inclusion. The Vander Veer tree was nominated by a Des Moines man whose hobby it was to go around the state and country measuring trees and registering them.
About one-third of all national champions are in California, Texas or Florida because these states have large numbers of trees that are found nowhere else.
One of the reasons I liked the alder tree is because I could identify it which made me feel smart in a trivial pursuit kind of way. The reason: its seeds look like miniature pine cones.
UCHTORFF BEER REMEMBERED: Among the myriad items people collect, old business signs are a favorite, especially if they have a story behind them.
Diana Zabloudil, of Tipton, Iowa, has one of those signs.
It's for the beer made by the Uchtorff company of Davenport that we wrote about back in January.
The reason for the story was to highlight a kitchen in Bettendorf that had been built entirely of stainless steel cabinets and one huge countertop manufactured by the Uchtorff Co. In researching our newspaper archives, I learned that the company operated roughly from 1928 to 1988. Its main business was the manufacture of parts for other companies, such as those making farm implements or automobiles.
In 1953 Uchtorff bought the beer company that began as the Independent Brewing Co., which became Blackhawk, which became Zoller, which became Uchtorff. But only for a short time. In 1956, Uchtorff ceased the beer operation.
In reading our story, Zabloudil was reminded of the cabin her grandpa built in the 1940s on the Wapsipinicon River, just north of Donahue. When she was growing up during the '60s and '70s, her grandparents had an Uchtorff beer sign hanging between the kitchen and dining room in the cabin.
"Four years ago my grandma died at the age of 96, and one of the items that I purchased at her estate sale was the Uchtorff beer sign," Zabloudil wrote in an email.
"It is in near perfect condition, and my husband and I have it hanging in our game room, reminding me of all of the happy times that my family and I spent at my grandparents' cabin."
Zabloudil said she hadn't been able to find out much about the company until she read our article.
"I plan to frame it and hang it alongside my sign, so that others can also enjoy the story of The Uchtorff Company," she wrote.
I was happy to hear this because one of the things that struck me in writing this story is how quickly things — people, companies, businesses, events — can be forgotten. Here was this long-standing company that had employed thousands of people whose name is mostly unrecognized nowadays. Anything I can do to keep history alive, I am glad to do.
GARDEN SITE: We wrote last month about a new husband-wife company taking over the greenhouses and garden center at Davenport's 53rd Street and Northwest Boulevard that had most recently been occupied by Wallace's.
In writing the story, I explained the spot had a long history, going back to the 1960s when Gene A. Smith started his Mr. Home Grown there.
But according to reader Bonnie Thompson, "even before Mr. Smith opened Mr. Home Grown, the Bannister family owned and operated a market there for many years, selling their own home-grown fresh produce."
The place apparently has years of good karma.