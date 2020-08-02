HOMEFRONT: All those nickels add up

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Taking our bottles back to Hy-Vee on Tuesday, July 28, for the first time since March, I asked the woman who gave us back our $2.60 deposit, what the lines had been like.

She shook her head and smiled. Crazy. Non-stop. On Monday, she said, the store gave $3,000 back to customers. "Three thousand in nickels," she said. "Think about it."

I believe that amounts to 60,000 containers. Wow.

WHAT'S IN A NAME? Among the emails landing in my computer recently was one from the website names.org listing the most popular palindromes — words spelled the same backwards as forwards — for baby names.

I didn't know there was such a thing, but then I often find myself saying that.

It turns out that "Anna" is the most popular palindrome of all time, according to the website, a word derived from the Greek word meaning "to run backwards."

Others are Hannah, Ava, Ada, Bob, Otto, Eve and Elle.

Then there are names with meanings spelled backwards, such as "Nevaeh" and "Heaven."