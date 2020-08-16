Homefront: Anyone planning fall, holiday bazaars?

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, friends, what do you think?

Normally this would be the Sunday to publish our "calling all bazaars" article in Home & Garden. We'd invite members of nonprofit organizations such as churches and school groups that are planning fall and winter fundraisers to send in their information.

But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I'm wondering how many groups will try to organize events this year. Spring plant sales were mostly called off, although a couple of organizations powered through with success by implementing various safety measures.

So here's the plan: If your group IS having a bazaar, send the information to me at agaul@qctimes.com and we'll get it in the paper. Be sure to include a phone number.

ANOTHER QUESTION: If you were home during Monday's storm, did you head to the basement or stay topside where you could see the awesome, terrifying power of nature?

I did both. At one point I hurried down the basement, holding by ears shut, but I no sooner got there than I had to go back upstairs so as not to miss anything.

I even went outside, joining my husband on the non-windy side of our house, and wondering, "What is that sound?"