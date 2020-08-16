Homefront: Anyone planning fall, holiday bazaars?

Well, friends, what do you think?
Normally this would be the Sunday to publish our "calling all bazaars" article in Home & Garden. We'd invite members of nonprofit organizations such as churches and school groups that are planning fall and winter fundraisers to send in their information.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I'm wondering how many groups will try to organize events this year. Spring plant sales were mostly called off, although a couple of organizations powered through with success by implementing various safety measures.
So here's the plan: If your group IS having a bazaar, send the information to me at agaul@qctimes.com and we'll get it in the paper. Be sure to include a phone number.
ANOTHER QUESTION: If you were home during Monday's storm, did you head to the basement or stay topside where you could see the awesome, terrifying power of nature?
I did both. At one point I hurried down the basement, holding by ears shut, but I no sooner got there than I had to go back upstairs so as not to miss anything.
I even went outside, joining my husband on the non-windy side of our house, and wondering, "What is that sound?"
I think it was wind, although I have never heard wind like that before.
Then there was the force that ripped a limb off our backyard oak tree and slammed it against our house where it poked a small hole in our roof.
It was something else, all right.
ADA HAYDEN: The spring issue of the Iowa Natural Heritage magazine contained an article on Ada Hayden, a pioneering conservationist and fierce advocate for protecting Iowa's native prairie, a person everyone should know about.
Hayden was born in 1884 near Ames, Iowa, with her interest in plants growing out of her experience exploring her family's 80-acre farm.
In 1918, she became the fourth person and first woman to earn a doctorate, or Ph.D., at Iowa State College. Hers was in botany.
She became an assistant professor of botany at Iowa State in 1920 where she taught and conducted research until her death in 1950.
In 1934, she was named curator of Iowa State's herbarium and in that role, she added between 30,000 and 40,000 plant species to the collection.
In her lifetime, she published 29 academic papers including one about the importance of protecting native prairie. Her report is regarded as the first published paper to recognize the importance of protecting native prairie in Iowa.
She surveyed prairie remnants around the state, made preservation recommendations and campaigned for establishing preserves.
The Hayden Prairie State Preserve in northeastern Iowa is an outstanding example of one she championed. At 240 acres, it is the largest remnant in Iowa outside of the Loess Hills.
Prairies now make up less than one-tenth of 1% of Iowa's land surface.
I have visited the Ada Hayden preserve and I couldn't believe all the "poster child" plants I saw. Without Hayden's vision, that prairie could easily have slipped away.
BIG CONTAINER: Before summer slips away I have to share this idea for a container garden that I got traveling through the Village of East Davenport.
In the side yard of The Revolution consignment shop, there are three galvanized metal stock tanks — the kind farmers buy at places like Farm & Fleet for animals to drink out of — filled with flowers.
What a good idea.
MORE BIX: In last week's column I mentioned that you can listen online to the First Presbyterian Church's annual Bix Beiderbecke liturgy.
It turns out you also can listen online to the entire two-day festival, six hours of music. Go to the website bixsociety.org and click on the big red "watch" button. That will take you to the concerts loaded onto YouTube.
This way of listening has the added advantage of allowing you to skip through songs you don't care for. And it's free.
