HOMEFRONT: CommUniversity will be back in 2021; Wherry will be missed

CommUniversity — the Quad-Cities' every-Sunday-in-February adult education program — has been a smashing success in its new location at Black Hawk College, Moline, and expects to return in 2021.
The program offering classes in everything from painting and philosophy to yoga and film had been held for 40 years at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, but organizers announced in 2018 that 2019 would be its last year. And so things stood until Black Hawk stepped in.
Abbey Roodhouse, program coordinator for Black Hawk's PACE (Professional and Continuing Education) department said she wasn't sure what to expect with the change, but she and other organizers were happily surprised with the turnout of about 250 students.
Black Hawk has gotten good feedback, both in terms of classes offered, the facilities (including the newly renovated Building One) and the couldn't-be-handier parking, she said.
As for me, I LOVED the "Miss Potter and Friends" class I took. It provided a look at the life of Beatrix Potter (1866-1943), author and illustrator of children's books about Peter Rabbit, AND it introduced me to drawing and water color.
It was the latter part that interested me. The course description said there would be "usage of various art materials, including watercolors and pen-and-ink."
I wanted to see if I could "do" water color.
Well! First off, it appeared to me that most of the students in the class were already accomplished artists. Some even brought their own paints.
But I learned so much. I learned there is a kind of ink called "India" that does not wash when it gets wet. I learned there is a special kind of paper just for water color. (So it wasn't my fault that my typing paper got all rippled.) I learned that people draw by looking at a picture and trying to duplicate it. This is called a "study."
I learned there are watercolor pencils that impart color to a page just like regular color pencils, but when you swipe them with a wet brush they turn into watercolor! Magic. And you can "layer" different colors on top of each other to create wholly different colors and shades.
I also learned that there are certain shapes in nature that, if you master them, you can draw anything because they are repeated again and again.
Our class's first-day exercise was to draw three mushrooms, based on three-dimensional models sitting in front of us. The tops of my mushrooms, rather than being smooth, gentle, effortless curves were tortured lines of starts and stops. Drawing a curve is not easy, I learned.
After the model mushrooms, we moved on to pictures of mushrooms and then — yes! — to a picture of Peter Rabbit.
First my ears were too long, and then they were too short, and overall my Peter was way chubbier than the picture. Why IS this? For one brief moment I could feel little tears forming in the back of my eyeballs.
Why can't I DO this? Yet another thing I'm no good at. Add this to swimming, algebra, and getting the audio recording on my phone to work.
But I quickly recovered because it was so enjoyable to just sit there and draw as the instructor, Gloria Burlingame, who also teaches at the Figge Art Museum, played Chopin music.
I can't wait to see what next year brings.
MARYAN'S SPIRIT IN OUR MIDST
Now, to some sad news, related to CommUniversity.
One of the program's regional history classes had to be canceled last-minute because of the Jan. 31 death of instructor Maryan Wherry, a former teacher at Black Hawk and Western Illinois University.
Her death "is a huge loss for the community," Black Hawk's Roodhouse said.
Maryan, of Orion, Illinois, was "an accomplished woman who had a wealth of local history knowledge," Roodhouse said. "She was unbelievably intelligent and hilarious."
I didn't know Maryan well, but if you can put "unbelievably intelligent" and "hilarious" into one person, that seems a winning combination.
I looked up her obituary and learned more.
Maryan, nicknamed "Mitty," was a an artist who did pottery, played the guitar, served as choir director in her church, sang with the Handel Oratorio Society and was a member of the Trinity Ringers Handbell Choir, Moline.
She held degrees from Illinois State University and Bowling Green State University (Ohio); the latter is where she received her PhD in American culture studies. In addition to teaching in the Quad-Cities, she taught overseas, including in Bosnia during the height of the war there.
She also was a writer, compiling 30 biographies of Quad-City women.
A service of song and thanksgiving for her gifts and talents will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 9221 148th Ave., rural Orion.
A gathering of friends will be held afterward between 12:30-4 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
According to the obituary, "Maryan seldom missed an opportunity to visit, tell stories, laugh, or 'swap lies,' so we anticipate her spirit in our midst."