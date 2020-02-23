HOMEFRONT: CommUniversity will be back in 2021; Wherry will be missed

I wanted to see if I could "do" water color.

Well! First off, it appeared to me that most of the students in the class were already accomplished artists. Some even brought their own paints.

But I learned so much. I learned there is a kind of ink called "India" that does not wash when it gets wet. I learned there is a special kind of paper just for water color. (So it wasn't my fault that my typing paper got all rippled.) I learned that people draw by looking at a picture and trying to duplicate it. This is called a "study."

I learned there are watercolor pencils that impart color to a page just like regular color pencils, but when you swipe them with a wet brush they turn into watercolor! Magic. And you can "layer" different colors on top of each other to create wholly different colors and shades.

I also learned that there are certain shapes in nature that, if you master them, you can draw anything because they are repeated again and again.

Our class's first-day exercise was to draw three mushrooms, based on three-dimensional models sitting in front of us. The tops of my mushrooms, rather than being smooth, gentle, effortless curves were tortured lines of starts and stops. Drawing a curve is not easy, I learned.