HOMEFRONT: Davenport cigar book culminates lifetime of collecting

Cigar making, Vastine explains, got its start in Davenport in 1852 with German immigrants who fled to America after the failed revolution of 1848, bringing their cigar-making skills with them.

In small operations, one or two people did everything necessary to make a cigar, acquiring the tobacco leaves in large bales from Wisconsin, southern Illinois, Kentucky and eastern states.

But the bigger companies had a diversified workforce. It began with the strippers, a person, often a woman, who would strip, or remove, the center stem from the big tobacco leaves and tear the leaf into smaller pieces. Bunch makers would put pieces of leaves together in a bunch, then rollers would wrap the bunches with a premium leaf to make a cigar. The cigar was then put into a press, or mold, overnight to form the desired shape.

Then a packer would sort the cigars by color, size and shape and put them into wooden cigar boxes that usually held 50 cigars. Other jobs were weighers, bookkeepers, shipping clerks and salesmen.

In 1925, the Peter N. Jacobsen Cigar Co., one of the bigger establishments, made 250,000 cigars per week, employing about 250 workers, Vastine says.

It is amazing to me that there were 60 cigar manufacturers in the city at one time. Consider that for a minute.