Homefront: Did you know? Raising monarch butterflies indoors is a bad idea

Attention, all who have been raising monarch butterflies indoors — and I know there are lots of you — current research concludes that hatching indoors disrupts the butterflies' ability to migrate.

As someone who has been raising monarchs for more than 25 years, I find this sad.

I always thought I was doing something good. I always thought this practice was a way to bolster wild populations, to make sure that the eggs and caterpillars I saw outside on milkweeds actually turned into butterflies and weren't killed by predators or whatever else lurks out there.

The negative affects of raising butterflies in captivity came to my attention after our Aug. 23 monarch report in Home & Garden and a subsequent email from a researcher in Canada who pointed me to research at the University of Chicago.

Marcus Kronforst, PhD and associate professor in the university's department of ecology and evolution, has led studies comparing migration of outdoor- and indoor-raised monarchs.

For the study, he used butterflies raised by a company that breeds stocks of the insect year-round to sell to weddings, festivals and classrooms. (I didn't know such companies existed.) What he found is that instead of heading south, the mail-order insects flew in random directions and eventually died.