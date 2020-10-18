Homefront: 'I meant to do my work today'

IT'S NOT EVEN COPPER: Due to damage caused by falling tree limbs during the Aug. 10 derecho, the Gaul household needs to replace a length of gutter along the back of the house.

Because gutter damage is widespread, it takes awhile to get gutters, but ours is finally on order. For the sum of $500. This is for a piece of open piping that is 46 feet, six inches long. Doesn't that seem like a lot?

P.S. The replacement refrigerator is expected soon!