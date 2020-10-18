Homefront: 'I meant to do my work today'

Newspaper editors say there's no faster way to lose readers than to publish poetry.
But as I stepped outside one day this week, with the wind sounding like waves crashing on rocks, and yellow and red leaves standing out bold against a crisp blue sky, I just had to sit. Sit down and take it all in.
And that's when a poem from long ago skipped into my mind.
"I meant to do my work today—
"But a brown bird sang in the apple tree,
"And a butterfly flitted across the field,
"And all the leaves were calling me.
"And the wind went sighing over the land,
"Tossing the grasses to and fro,
"And a rainbow held out its shining hand—
"So what could I do but laugh and go?"
So, remember, work will wait (somewhat). But the wind dies down, the leaves get raked, and the sun sets. So the time to enjoy a day like the one I stepped into is when it's happening.
The poem, by the way, is by Richard Le Gallienne. (I had to look it up.) I would have guessed Emily Dickinson or Edna St. Vincent Millay. But no, Gallienne, a British author and poet who was born in 1866 and died in 1947.
PORTRAIT DISPLAY CONTINUES THROUGH OCT. 31: I intended to write more on this, but time flies (see above: 'I meant to do my work today').
So I'll just say that there is a display of 20 paintings of Nobel Peace Prize laureates at four Quad-City locations that I've been told deserves a look before it ends on Oct. 31.
The four-foot square portraits were created by French-born Cecile Houel, who now lives in Burlington.
The Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, 2927 State St., Bettendorf, has 10 portraits, including Mother Teresa, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Elie Wiesel and Barack Obama.
What I really like about this exhibit is gallery owner Pat Beréskin's suggestion that it could be an opportunity for families involved with online schooling to learn about these important figures in history.
I mean, there would be no end to it! Delving into the life (and words!) of MLK would teach so much, and could lead to discussions about race in this country today.
Consideration of Elie Wiesel might lead to a study of the Holocaust (and World War II?) and to the reading of his powerful (that word isn't even strong enough) books.
The Bettendorf Library has compiled a child-friendly list of books about some of the laureates.
And then while you are at the gallery you could look around and take in other art work.
Ditto for the other locations where portraits are hanging: Quad-City Arts' Art at the Airport, Moline; the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, and the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre showcases, also Davenport.
Some of the portraits are of people I've never heard of. (I'm not going to say who.) So that would be another opportunity — looking up people whose names aren't exactly household words to see what cause they championed.
Finally, there's a chance to meet the artist and hear her speak beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Beréskin, continuing in individual cars to the airport.
Houel will talk about her work, as well as Alfred Nobel and the Nobel Society. She'll explain the process she goes through in painting — her inspiration, preliminary studies, technical challenges and self-reflecting.
"It'll be a free, nice thing to do," Beréskin said.
For more information, go to bereskinartgallery.com
IT'S NOT EVEN COPPER: Due to damage caused by falling tree limbs during the Aug. 10 derecho, the Gaul household needs to replace a length of gutter along the back of the house.
Because gutter damage is widespread, it takes awhile to get gutters, but ours is finally on order. For the sum of $500. This is for a piece of open piping that is 46 feet, six inches long. Doesn't that seem like a lot?
P.S. The replacement refrigerator is expected soon!
