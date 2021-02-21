HOMEFRONT: If you love deer, don't feed them

On Christmas Eve, McKay pulled ahead of Paul Sykes, a retired Georgia biologist, for the total number of counts in a lifetime. He then finished the rest of the counting season through Jan. 5, amassing a total of 545 counts to Sykes' 533 AND his 12th marathon.

Although there is no category for marathons in the Audubon Society, Christmas Bird Count coordinator Geoffrey LaBaron confirms that while at least one other person has done one, McKay definitely holds the record.

And as Jason Monson, a fellow birder from Illinois says, "I've birded with him on the first day and the last day of the season, and it's that same intensity day in and day out."

BLOOM THE SCULPTOR: On Jan. 17 I wrote about the discovery of buried Isabel Bloom sculptures in the yard of a Davenport home. I reported that the homeowner thought one of the pieces looked more like John Bloom's work, then added: "Bloom is not known to have done sculpture, but that's not to say he didn't experiment."

That's wrong, and I knew it at the time. I was picturing carved wood pieces I had seen at the Figge Art Museum during a Bloom exhibition, and was incorrectly making a distinction in my head between wood carving and clay sculpture. But they are both sculpture, just different raw materials.