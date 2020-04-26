HOMEFRONT: I'm on it!

I also keep a journal, and often cut out bits of the newspaper to tape onto pages as a reflection of what is going on.

Nowadays those reflections are a disturbing house of mirrors. The number of dead. Statements by people desperate to get back. An article about farmers killing baby pigs because there is no point in feeding them. Accounts of business people wondering how long they can hang on. Statements from politicians that are, to me, frightening.

And then there things happening in my own circle of family and friends.

People in my family losing their jobs. My working from home and the knot in the back of my neck. Frustration with having to bag my groceries in plastic. Our daughter working in health care, wearing a mask and face shield. My nephews visiting my sister, but staying in her attached garage and talking through the screen door. Going through lots of soap.

We all have stories.

Consider sharing yours with the library or the Putnam or both. In addition to writing history, I think it will make you feel better.

P.S. Regarding the plastic bags at the store.