HOMEFRONT: Keep insects in mind when planting flowers

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We've written several articles about Douglas Tallamy, the University of Delaware entomologist who maintains that regular gardeners can mitigate some of the ecological damage caused by habitat destruction by planting native plants in their yards.

That's because native plants provide food for native insects that will in turn nourish native birds, helping to sustain the systems upon which life on earth depends. And, critically, these plants support pollinator insects that make possible one out of every three bites of food humans eat.

"Insects run the ecosystem," Tallamy said in a 2019 interview highlighting his appearance at a garden conference in Davenport.

"Insects are not optional," he said. "It is not OK if they disappear. If they go, we go. There is no Planet B."

There's no doubt that insect populations are declining, dramatically so. Ditto for most songbirds.

But his message gives me hope.

I cannot personally stop the destruction of grasslands or the use of synthetic pesticides in agriculture, but I can plant a bur oak or a prairie purple coneflower.