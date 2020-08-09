HOMEFRONT: Look what's under our wallpaper!

Why didn't these painted pieces of the past make an impression on me then? Both my best friend and my sisters remarked that I was "busy." While that is true, you'd think I'd at least have had an "oh, yes, that's right" memory of them, but I have nothing.

Maybe it was because I wasn't "into" houses so much then, or the decorating styles of different time periods.

SPEAKING OF RETRO BATHROOMS: After our story on July 19 about the 1949 architect-designed ranch house in Rock Island, I received an email from Ruhl & Ruhl Realtor Paula Firth who has a house for sale in the city's Watch Hill neighborhood.

In my story I had obliquely lamented the fact that the ranch home's previously pink and blue bathrooms had been obliterated by white. The Realtor wanted me to know that in her listing, the bathroom colors are largely intact. Not to mention the mid-century kitchen.

The pictures are pretty sweet. If you want more information about the house, contact Firth at 309-236-7603 or paulafirth@ruhlhomes.com.