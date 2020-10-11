Homefront: Nortons donate 'Country Church' to country church

For those of you who don't know — and that's probably most of you — Big Rock is an unincorporated community in the northwest corner of Scott County, at the intersection of County Road Y42E and 317th Street, northwest of Dixon and south of Wheatland.
Bill first wrote about the Norton painting 20 years ago after it was discovered in the closet of a woman who had died and whose attorney was trying to settle her estate. It had been forgotten for years.
The attorney contacted Norton's son, John, about how to value it. John tossed out a figure of $200, then bought it himself for his mother, Lucy, who was still alive at the time.
John Norton, of Moline, determined that it was painted around 1940, making it one of his dad's earlier efforts, and speculated that his dad had given it to the woman, who worked at the same advertising firm he did, as a gift.
But apparently she was not enthralled with it because it was never framed.
The Nortons, however, think otherwise and the original is now in the possession of Nile Norton, another son, who had it prominently displayed in his condo in Washington state.
Nile has now moved and is keeping the original, but in packing and downsizing, it occurred to him that a print could be made and presented to the church as a keepsake.
And that's what is going to happen on Saturday, as the Nortons and their families present a framed print to the 110-year-old Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Paul Norton painted about 300 major watercolors, as far as is known. One of his best-known is of the W.J. Quinlan ferry boat that used to run between Davenport and Rock Island.
An elementary school in Bettendorf is named in his honor.
REFRIGERATOR FOLLOW: After my column last week about the Gaul family refrigerator being on the fritz, two readers emailed to say they were sure, after reading the headline, that I have a Samsung.
Apparently there is a problem with the ice maker unit on some Samsungs.
One reader said she is a member of a Facebook group with more than 29,000 members, "many of (whom) have received a full refund for the purchase price of their Samsung.
"I believe they are up to about $3.5 million in refunds. We have a 2014 French door with a door water and ice dispenser. The defect is in the icemaker causing high temps and leaking water.
"This issue goes back to 2006. They continue to sell this refrigerator. I'm now in the process of trying to get a full refund. This is not a warranty issue but a design defect. We were able to get a free fix from Samsung back in May. The cost of the repair to them was over $1,000. I thought you might find this interesting."
The other reader mentioned the Facebook page as well and added that "appliances today are not built to last like the old days. (Did I just say that?)
"In the early 1970s I sold Amana, GE, Philco, Admiral, etc. and we had quality products sold with pride."
Further internet research uncovered a November 2019 news story about the problem by News 6 in Orlando.
While the Quad-City reader is having problems with warm temperatures, a Florida woman told the television station that she has just the opposite concern.
"Not only does the ice maker not make ice, but water condensation also freezes all around the ice maker canister and causes it to freeze right to the sides of the freezer, making pulling out the ice maker a real challenge."
The Florida television station contacted Samsung and received the following statement: "At Samsung we stand behind all of our products, including our refrigerators, and want to ensure our customers are completely satisfied. If a customer encounters any problem with their product or service, we encourage them to reach out to us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG so we can provide assistance."
AND NOW THE COFFEE MAKER: Not to complain, but on Wednesday as I pushed the "brew" button for our second pot of coffee for the day, I heard a disquieting series of beeps.
They were the same disquieting series of beeps we heard in MAY when the same style of Mr. Coffee coffeemaker quit working.
And now the REPLACEMENT that arrived in June is broken?
Fortunately we have an older backup coffeemaker, but a small appliance ought to last longer than 4.5 months.
2020 just keeps rolling on...
