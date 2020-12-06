Homefront: One Y closes, another readies to open

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Friday will be a historic day for the Scott County Family Y in downtown Davenport. When the last person to leave locks the door, the action will mark the end for the 606 W. 2nd St. location.

When the next member checks in sometime after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, he or she will be doing so in the brand new spot at 630 E. 4th St.

Over 50 years of service, the building in the former Washington Square park provided a lot of fitness opportunities and a lot of memories for thousands of people.

For me, it's where our Kelly and Matt learned to swim.

Believing that the ability to swim is a life skill everyone should have, we signed them up for classes, and on weekday nights in the winter I drove them through darkness from our home in Bettendorf to the Y in Davenport.

It's been a while, so details escape me, but the main thing I remember at the beginning is that I somehow thought they would learn to swim in the first set of lessons. That they'd get in the pool and the instructor would put them through their paces and then, at the end, they'd be swimming back and forth.