Homefront: One Y closes, another readies to open

Friday will be a historic day for the Scott County Family Y in downtown Davenport. When the last person to leave locks the door, the action will mark the end for the 606 W. 2nd St. location.
When the next member checks in sometime after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, he or she will be doing so in the brand new spot at 630 E. 4th St.
Over 50 years of service, the building in the former Washington Square park provided a lot of fitness opportunities and a lot of memories for thousands of people.
For me, it's where our Kelly and Matt learned to swim.
Believing that the ability to swim is a life skill everyone should have, we signed them up for classes, and on weekday nights in the winter I drove them through darkness from our home in Bettendorf to the Y in Davenport.
It's been a while, so details escape me, but the main thing I remember at the beginning is that I somehow thought they would learn to swim in the first set of lessons. That they'd get in the pool and the instructor would put them through their paces and then, at the end, they'd be swimming back and forth.
I quickly realized that is not how swimming is taught. As I sat on the pool deck making my way through a big bag of unread newspapers, it seemed that, at least in the first set of classes, all the kids learned to do was blow bubbles. I questioned whether this was a scam to get us to keep coming back, keep paying our fee.
I remember asking another mom, "Do they really learn to swim?" She assured me they did.
What I came to understand is that swimming is taught more slowly, building skill upon skill based on age and ability. Would-be swimmers began as "tadpoles," making their way through "minnow," "guppy" "fish," "flying fish" and beyond.
Nowadays, those terms have been replaced with "level 1," "level 2" and so forth, but the skills and methodology remain the same.
Anyway, the lessons accomplished their purpose. The kids learned a life skill, and I caught up on my reading.
As I talked recently to Matt, now 31, about those days, he remembered the Y as a place where he learned to swim, left behind any number of goggles and saw a comet.
Yes, a comet.
On a March night in 1997, the three of us stood outside our car in the Y parking lot looking southwest over the Centennial Bridge at the comet Hale-Bopp. Matt was 8 and Kelly was 9.
Lots of memories.
COMMUNIVERSITY: In another piece of cheerful news, CommUniversity — the Quad-Cities' every-Sunday-in-February adult education program — is going to be offered in 2021 a virtual, online format through Black Hawk College, Moline.
Last year was the first year for Black Hawk's administration of the long-running program, and it was a smashing success.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, in-person learning will not be possible next year, but Black Hawk has begun lining up classes with long-time favorite instructors, including Arthur Pitz who, although he has moved from the Quad-Cities, can certainly give a remote class.
"Hopefully we will never have to do that again (do remote), but we would rather do that than skip a year," Abbey Roodhouse, program coordinator, said.
As of last week she had 13 classes scheduled and was working on more. She expects fewer offerings overall because some hands-on classes don't translate well, but even so, she has scheduled a popular paper crafting class in which students will pick up a packet of materials prior to class to use at home.
I'll follow up with details as they become available. You also can check at bhc.edu/cu.
NURSERY SCHOOL, OTHER HORT EVENTS: Folks at the University of Illinois Extension decided that with Gov. Pritzker's restrictions on maximum capacity at events, presenting the day-long Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening would not be economically feasible, Martha Smith, horticulture educator, said.
But she and others at Extension have been very busy throughout the pandemic putting programs online, and she said they have been very well received.
• Elsewhere, a decision is expected in January on whether the Hort in the Heartland horticulture seminar hosted by Clinton Community College will be held.
And the Art of Gardening at Muscatine Community College is still in the "postponed" stage at this time.
THE HOME SHOW: The annual Home Show sponsored by the Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association in the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, has been rescheduled to April 30 and May 1-2, Julie Huffer, executive officer of association, said.
That is not an ideal time because the association's members are typically quite busy at that time of year, but it was the earliest the association thought it could reasonably hold the show given the ongoing pandemic, she said.
Even then, the dates are subject to change, depending. A final decision on the late April-early May dates likely will be made mid-March, she said.
In addition, the association's Spring Parade of Homes will likely be moved to June, at least at this point, Huffer said.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS LIFT SPIRITS: In any other year, I might have tsk, tsked at Christmas holiday lights going up and on before Thanksgiving.
Not this year.
It's great to see lights. Joyful lights, colorful lights, dancing lights. Lights that lighten our heavy hearts. Thank you, everyone, and here's to trying to do our best to lighten our corners of the world, with or without electricity.
