HOMEFRONT: Remembering Lloyd, Isabella and their remarkable family

Sometimes you can't avoid talking about sad things. They happen. They are part of the price we pay for being.
Today I am remembering Lloyd Jones, 39, and his daughter, Isabella, 11, of Davenport, who died in a vehicle crash on Dec. 4 near Peoria. I also am remembering the rest of the family — mom Carrie, 39, and sons Elijah, 16, and Adrian, 13.
If you read this section of the Times regularly, you have read about the Jones family before, as I have reported on this remarkable group on three different occasions.
The first was in 2003 when Carrie answered my call for readers to share their collections.
Carrie's was sock monkeys, the stuffed animals made out of brown work socks with a red heel. I had no idea until I visited her house how many forms of sock monkeys there are. And it all started when she was born. Her family didn't have a lot of money for extras, so her dad went to the Salvation Army and bought her a sock monkey as a toy.
When I talked to Carrie 30 years later, she still had that gift, although it had been loved to pieces. She also had sock monkey socks, slippers, a salt-and-pepper set, toy tea set, coffee mug and a jack-in-the-box. My favorite was the license plate on her VW Beetle: SOKMNKY.
Carrie is one of the most positive, engaged, full-of-life people I have ever met.
In 2019, she contacted me about the home theater she and Lloyd built in the attic of their Victorian-era home. And we're not talking simply a TV screen with some seating.
Their theater, if you recall, was a no-stone-left-unturned creation in which, by scouring Facebook Marketplace, eBay and other off-price sources, Carrie was able to equip with a ticket booth, seven leather recliner chairs arranged stadium-style, a theater screen, an eating area with booths and a full-service concession area with popcorn, hot dogs, cold drinks and candy.
Lloyd did all the drywalling and built steps so that the seats would be elevated, just as in a real theater.
The goal was to create a place where their kids would want to hang out.
Then this spring, in the middle of the pandemic when Davenport schools were doing all-remote learning, the Jones' decided to build a 10-by-14-foot pantry in their basement for more storage space. It had four finished walls and a ceiling, recessed lighting, lots of open shelves and a vinyl plank-look floor. Again, Lloyd did all the drywalling and flooring.
"We had so much fun," Carrie said at the time. "My husband is the best."
The dominant photo that ran with that story was of Isabella in the middle of the basement before work started, wearing a pink top and bottom, her arms outstretched in a hammed-up pose for her mom.
I didn't know Lloyd as well as Carrie, but Tim Schlicksup, owner of Knilans' Furniture and Lloyd's employer, assures me that whatever I could say about Carrie, he could say about Lloyd.
"He is like the greatest guy, the greatest family man, the greatest worker, the best all-round person I have ever met," Schlicksup said last week. "Everything he touched, every person he met, every process he was involved in, everything was better because he was involved in it."
Knilans' started an online gofundme account to help the family with expenses. The goal is $100,000, and as of the middle of last week, $58,880 had been committed. Checks for the family also were coming in to Knilans'. Schlicksup had 20 sitting on his desk when I called.
"For a guy whose primary role was to move furniture into a house, to leave that kind of an impression, that says something," Schlicksup said.
Jones had worked for the store for nearly nine years and "from the first moment, he made an impact," Schlicksup said. "He changed things immediately, and if there was something to be done, he got it done."
The Friday of the accident, a customer brought in some chair legs that needed to be refinished. On Monday morning, as Schlicksup and another employee went over the work list of what needed to be repaired, they were stunned to find that the chair legs were finished.
"He already did it," Schlicksup said. "Before he left Friday evening, he got those chairs done."
The crash happened about 6:30 p.m.
All of which is to say — again — that life can change in the blink of an eye and we need to make the most of it while we have the chance.
I think the Jones family did that. I think they will continue to do so.
As a P.S., if you want to make a memorial to Lloyd and Isabella, checks can be made out to Carrie Jones and sent to Knilans’ Furniture, 3015 Brady St., Davenport, IA 52803. Anyone with questions can contact Schlicksup at 563-322-0903.
theater collection
Detail of the counter top in the snack area, Thursday, August 1, 2019, inside Carrie and Lloyd Jones' third floor attic they converted into a …
An interesting light fixture on the snack booth, Thursday, August 1, 2019, inside Carrie and Lloyd Jones' third floor attic they converted int…
A red velvet rope greets visitors to Carrie and Lloyd Jones' third-floor attic home movie theater.
Here is the Jones' home theater built in 2019. In front, Isabella sits between Dad and Mom. In back are Adrian and Elijah.
Elijah, 15, and Adrian, 12, take up the back row seats. In front are Isabella, 10, sitting between Mom and Dad.
The Jones' scored a good deal when they bought this 100-year-old register from the National Cash Register company.
A mannequin in an usher's costume stands ready to take tickets in the Jones' home theater.
An automatically retractable, 90-inch screen was purchased for $60 on eBay. It is mounted in a dormer with windows that Lloyd Jones covered wi…
Carrie Jones bought all seven chairs for a total of $700, or $100 each. They retail for around $1,000 when new. Movie-themed pillows complete …
The concession area includes a display case stocked with candy and other treats, cabinets with a microwave and small refrigerator and a popcor…
The entryway of the theater includes a ticket booth, a penny gumball machine and decorative art.
Yummm. The candy machine is stocked with peanuts, M&Ms, peanuts with red hots and Skittles.
Framed posters of favorite movies hang in the stairwell leading to the third floor movie theater.
Carrie Jones left not a stone unturned in accessorizing the family's home theater; shown here is a movie-themed light switch plate.
The show is about to begin in Lloyd and Carrie Jones' home movie theater.
Popcorn and all the fixings stand ready on the counter, waiting for hungry customers.
Want a little salt with your popcorn? The Jones' theater offers you a choice of flavors.
The theater ceiling light was constructed using movie reels and a small flood lamp.
Lots of people talk about needing more storage space for kitchen items.
This picture of Isabella Jones was taken this spring by her mother, Carrie, as the family embarked on a home improvement project in their basement.
In this photo from 2019, Lloyd Jones shows off the cash register in the home theater he and his wife Carrie and their children built in the at…
