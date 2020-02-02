HOMEFRONT: The barn door look: It's everywhere

I can't remember the first time I encountered the "barn door look" while touring a home, but it certainly has caught on.
By barn door I mean doors that slide on an overhead track rather than swinging out into a room on hinges. In this sense they're akin to pocket doors except that pocket doors slide into walls, requiring more engineering upfront.
Barn doors can be installed apparently anywhere with the correct hardware, no engineering required. In collecting photos for today's story about Quad Cities Builders & Remodeler home show coming up next weekend, I found barn door applications on bath showers and bath vanities as well as in between rooms.
READER RECOMMENDATION: In the midst of a bleak week — WHERE WAS THE SUN? — I chuckled at reader John Bowman's response to last week's stories about owls, including this joke:
What is the difference between a British barn owl and an American barn owl?
The British owl calls "whooom".
Bowman also had serious comments, beginning with his recommendation of a book titled "How to be a BAD birdwatcher," by Simon Barnes.
Although bird populations are declining worldwide and that is a source of concern and sadness, lots of "common" birds still remain, Bowman points out. They are all around us, and we should enjoy them. The book expounds on that thought.
As a review on thebookbag.co.uk says:
"Look out of the window.
"See a bird.
"Enjoy it.
"Congratulations. You are now a birdwatcher."
Author Barnes doesn't want people to be hung up on the need to identify calls or even species. Just enjoy. What good advice.
UCHTORFF FOLLOW: Our Jan. 12 story about stainless steel kitchen countertops made by Davenport's Uchtorff Co. in the 1940s — and our profile of the company — jarred loose an Uchtorff family descendant living in Michigan, outside Detroit.
Jerry W. Uchtorff, 71, a nephew of company founder Albert Uchtorff, said there are no descendants of his family left in Davenport. He is the last son of his branch, but he has two sons himself, so he expects the name "will be around for awhile."
Jerry contacted me after his sister, Barb, who lives outside Syracuse, New York, found our article online and alerted him.
Both he and Barb grew up in Davenport, moving away as adults. Their father, Wayne "Bud" Uchtorff, was the founder's brother and worked at the company as shop superintendent.
Jerry said the Uchtoroff name has always puzzled him. A more common ending for "Uch" would be "dorf," which means "village," as in Betten"dorf."
"It probably was changed," Jerry said of the name. "It's probably not a true German name."
Jerry was happy to see our article. As he said, his family's once-thriving company "is getting lost in the shadows of time."
LICENSE PLATE LOVE: It's been awhile, but I have five new vanity plate missives:
PLMTRS (Probably not one we'll see around here this time of year.)
BITRSWT (I can't guess what might be behind this one, but it's intriguing.)
DRIP DR (Obviously a plumber)
LUVUHUN (Aw.)
NOLMT (Well, there ARE limits. It would be interesting to know what this person had in mind.)
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: "Nothing is worth more than this day. You cannot re-live yesterday. Tomorrow is still beyond your reach."
May your week have sunshine.