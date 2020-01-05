HOMEFRONT: The time is now to talk, act on, climate

Going into 2020, I am heartened by the attention environmental concerns, particularly climate change, are receiving. It has been widely noted that candidates in the 2016 presidential debates received not one question about climate, an issue that threatens our existence.
But the questions are coming now.
As Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist told the United Nations General Assembly in September: "We are at the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.
"How dare you!"
Economic growth is a conundrum, to say the least. Leaders everywhere talk about the need for economic development to keep jobs in place, taxes coming in.
But in 1972, a group called the Club of Rome, an organization of scientists, economists, business people and government leaders from around the world, wrote "The Limits of Growth." It said, in short, that current trajectories of population growth, resource use, land development etc. cannot continue indefinitely.
The model for how we make our livings, how we grow, must change.
As I was processing the last of my 2019 Time magazines, I came across a sentence that made me smile: "History is the story of conditions that long seem reasonable until they seem ridiculous."
Change is coming. It is the constant.
***
EARTH DAY TURNS 50: This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and already about a dozen different Quad-City groups are collaborating on what will be a week-long observance/celebration, beginning April 17 and concluding April 26.
Organizations include the Bettendorf Family Museum, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Living Lands and Waters, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Niabi Zoo, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad-Cities Interfaith, Scott County Conservation Board, Wapsi Environmental Center and Sierra Club.
I'll keep you posted, so keep reading the paper and the website.
***
MEANTIME: There are lots of other environmental happenings in the works:
• Green Drinks: The informal group Green Drinks continues to meet monthly at Huckelberry's Great Pizzas and Calzones, Rock Island, to socialize, network and learn.
The speaker for Jan. 7 is Sarah Gardner on electric vehicles. On Feb. 4, Deb Heitman, of the Davenport Community School District, will talk about a national award the district received for its sustainability efforts. And on March 3, Pete Vogel will introduce Food Rescue Quad-Cities that collects leftover restaurant food and gets it into the mouths of the hungry.
Green Drinks meets from 5-7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Huckelberry's, 223 18th St. For more information, email lori_mccollum@sbglobal.net.
• Climate movie: "Paris to Pittsburgh" will be shown 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Olin Auditorium at Augustana College, Rock Island, with a panel discussion after the screening.
This 2018 documentary interviews dozens of leaders across the country about the threats their communities are facing due to climate change and what they are doing to find solutions. It's already been shown several times in the Quad-Cities, but if you haven't seen it, it's a good education. Iowa wind power is featured prominently.
• Lawn care focus group: University of Illinois Extension is hosting a focus group at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rock Island County Extension office, 321 W. 2nd St., Milan, to talk about environmentally friendly lawn care practices.
Data collected will be used to "further refine current natural lawn care educational materials aimed at lawn caretakers."
Maybe we will finally get away from the idea that a finely manicured lawn is a standard of beauty.
If you're a Rock Island County resident interested in participating, send an email to hmh2@illinois.edu.
• Environmental film series: A new Quad-Cities Environmental Film Series debuts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport. The first in the five-film series is "Biggest Little Farm," an uplifting look at a couple who created a sustainable farm on a formerly depleted area of land near Los Angeles.
• Environmental book club: River Action Inc.'s environmental book club meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the office, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport.
"Winter World: The Ingenuity of Animal Survival," by Bernd Heinrich, is the book for Jan. 28. It explains "the largely undiscovered mysteries by which nature sustains herself through winter's harsh, cruel exigencies."
For more information, go to riveraction.org.
• Climate march: The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities is among a coalition of 38 environmental, civic, justice, and faith groups participating in a Climate Crisis Parade at noon, Saturday, Feb. 1, in Des Moines, two days before the Iowa caucuses.
Participants will gather at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., and march to the Iowa Events Center, where media from around the world will assemble to report on the caucuses. The action is non-partisan and not organized in support of any presidential candidate.
For more information, email lori_mccollum@sbglobal.net.
• Nahant fundraiser: A fundraiser for Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Bend Event Center, East Moline.
Doug Peacock, a Vietnam veteran, filmmaker, and author of "The Grizzly Years," an environmental classic, will be the keynote speaker. The event also will feature a brunch buffet, raffles and the presentation of the 2nd annual Oberholtzer Awards for outstanding efforts in conservation.
Tickets are on sale now online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oberholtzer-awards-tickets-80264977709