HOMEFRONT: The time is now to talk, act on, climate

Going into 2020, I am heartened by the attention environmental concerns, particularly climate change, are receiving. It has been widely noted that candidates in the 2016 presidential debates received not one question about climate, an issue that threatens our existence.

But the questions are coming now.

As Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist told the United Nations General Assembly in September: "We are at the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.

"How dare you!"

Economic growth is a conundrum, to say the least. Leaders everywhere talk about the need for economic development to keep jobs in place, taxes coming in.