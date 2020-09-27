HOMEFRONT: Tree story prompts memory of LeClaire elm

The story Susan McPeters sent in today about her lost tree reminded me of another story she once told me, related to Quad-City history.
Her dad, Ralph Carmichael, was a longtime employee of Davey Tree Expert Co., and was the person in charge in 1964 when the company took down a large, landmark elm tree growing along the banks of the Mississippi River in LeClaire.
Dubbed the "Green Tree Hotel," the tree and its vase-like canopy had provided shelter to river raftsmen in the early days of navigation.
It was cut down because it was dying of Dutch elm disease.
The Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire has an exhibit on the tree, including a short video of its removal, the chainsaw used to cut it down and a slice of its trunk. Based on the number of rings, the tree was about 230 years old when it died, born in 1734, some 40 years before the Declaration of Independence.
Carmichael had a long history with the tree, going back as far as 1937 when he was a member of a CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) crew that pruned the tree.
Another career highlight occurred when, as Davey's district manager, Carmichael won the contract for the landscaping of the Deere & Co. World Headquarters. The job called for the planting of 800 trees, removing 2,500 trees subject to Dutch elm disease, and the laying of 30 acres of sod.
REACHING FOR THE TOP: Kathy Connett, who also sent in a tree story, provides another addendum.
As she watched one of the tree service employees climbing monkey-like through her tree high above the ground, she asked him why he decided to take on such a dangerous job.
"When I was about 15," he told her, "I was thinking about what I wanted to do with my life, so I asked my father for advice.
"Dad said, ‘There’s money in trees. All you have to do is be brave enough to climb up there and get it.’”
So there you are.
SPEAKING OF MONEY: Before summer ends, this small note. With the pandemic and people not being able to travel or go out and about, this was a bigger-than-usual summer for the installation of backyard pools.
Among the permits was one for $100,000 in Bettendorf. My.
RECORDING NATURE: Former Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram's friend Steve Gottschalk, the weather prognosticator from Lowden, Iowa, has embarked on a new project.
"I am doing a catalog of all of Lowden's flora and fauna," he wrote in an email. "I have been compiling lists since 1983 and am going to start putting them in different notebooks. I have 88 species of birds and 84 species of butterflies. Want to do it before more species disappear."
I laud his efforts. The more people we have observing nature — really looking at it — the better off we will be.
LICENSE PLATE LOVE: Among my recent sightings:
IWAV2U. Such a friendly sort.
MATHFAM. More power to them.
STICKEM. In the blood center parking lot.
CPONYGO. On the back of a Mustang.
IAHUSKR. There is one in every crowd.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT: Every day I look forward to the thought-provoking email cards I and about 800 other people receive from Michael Kienzle, a Scott County cardiologist and artist.
Reflecting the times we live in, the messages usually are serious, sobering. Kienzle sends a quote from a famous person, his own comment on the quote, a headline and a piece of art work.
But one day last week Kienzle broke from the norm with words that made me laugh, very welcome during a bleak time.
"Probably nothing in the world arouses more false hopes than the first four hours of a diet."
Yes. I have been there. Many times.
