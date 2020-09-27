HOMEFRONT: Tree story prompts memory of LeClaire elm

REACHING FOR THE TOP: Kathy Connett, who also sent in a tree story, provides another addendum.

As she watched one of the tree service employees climbing monkey-like through her tree high above the ground, she asked him why he decided to take on such a dangerous job.

"When I was about 15," he told her, "I was thinking about what I wanted to do with my life, so I asked my father for advice.

"Dad said, ‘There’s money in trees. All you have to do is be brave enough to climb up there and get it.’”

So there you are.

SPEAKING OF MONEY: Before summer ends, this small note. With the pandemic and people not being able to travel or go out and about, this was a bigger-than-usual summer for the installation of backyard pools.

Among the permits was one for $100,000 in Bettendorf. My.

RECORDING NATURE: Former Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram's friend Steve Gottschalk, the weather prognosticator from Lowden, Iowa, has embarked on a new project.