HOMEFRONT: Uchtorff, a major Davenport company, manufactured for the war effort, farming, and other industries

But what if the belt had been tighter and had not slipped off the pulley and Uchtorff's arm had been ground up? Would he have recovered to go on to found his company? Without antibiotics, wounds in those days could become fatally infected. Even if he had lived, maybe his disability would have prevented him from doing what he eventually did.

We'll never know, because the belt did slip off the pulley.

... And two years later, when he was 17, Uchtorff got a job at the Rock Island Arsenal where he worked for the next 25 years, working his way up, through diligence and ability, to foreman of the blacksmith and press shops. He then started his own company.

A pillar of the community

By the time of his death, Uchtorff had become a pillar of the community.

He was a member of the Davenport Club, Outing Club, American Legion, Elks, Rotary, Masons and Chamber of Commerce. He was a director of First Trust & Savings Bank, the Friendly House and the Salvation Army and had been involved in the Community Chest (a precursor to United Way) and the Humane Society of Scott County. He also had been a member of the Davenport Levee Improvement Commission.