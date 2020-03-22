Homefront: We join the Earth in making spring

I am always interested in how people who care about the environment keep their hope — how they avoid despair.

Peacock's advice was three-fold:

Conservation starts in your own back yard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Love each other.

And "fight like hell."

I liked that. I can do these things.

Then, as he was finishing up, Peacock mentioned that he visits Edward Abbey's grave in the desert on March 16, two days after the anniversary of Abbey's death and also "the anniversary of the My Lai Massacre."

My mood changed in an instant. I hadn't heard that reference in a long time. I wondered how many people in the room caught it, or knew the story.

On March 16, 1968, a company of U.S. soldiers entered a village called My Lai on a search-and-destroy mission of suspected Viet Cong, then veered hopelessly off the tracks.

When their shooting stopped, as many as 504 unarmed old men, women and children lay dead, their huts burning.

For a year, the tragedy was covered up. Then, in November 1969, independent journalist Seymour Hersh reported it in an article carried by the Associated Press.