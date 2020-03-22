Homefront: We join the Earth in making spring

The last Saturday of February — when Americans still gathered in groups — environmental writer Doug Peacock spoke at a fundraiser for Davenport's Nahant Marsh, held in East Moline.
Peacock is a Vietnam veteran who spent two tours as a Special Forces medic in the Central Highlands, an experience that left him deeply scarred. He wrote a book called "Grizzly Years" that recounts how, after Vietnam, he retreated to the wilderness of the Rocky Mountains, encountering grizzly bears who helped restore his soul.
He also is the inspiration for a very irreverent character named Hayduke in a different book — Edward Abbey's "The Monkey Wrench Gang."
First published in 1975, this book was something of a cult favorite when I was young. It is a fictional account of four people who commit acts of sabotage on activities that destroy natural habitat such as strip mining, clear-cutting forests and building dams and bridges. A small part of me cheered their efforts.
Peacock and Abbey were good friends; Peacock was among those who, in accordance with Abbey's wishes, helped bury him after his death in 1989 by wrapping him in his favorite sleeping bag and laying him to rest in the desert, illegally, beneath a humble gravestone.
Peacock took the stage in East Moline recounting his "grizzly years" and offering inspiration to an audience filled with people who, like me, are deeply concerned about the ongoing degradation of the Earth.
I am always interested in how people who care about the environment keep their hope — how they avoid despair.
Peacock's advice was three-fold:
Conservation starts in your own back yard.
Love each other.
And "fight like hell."
I liked that. I can do these things.
Then, as he was finishing up, Peacock mentioned that he visits Edward Abbey's grave in the desert on March 16, two days after the anniversary of Abbey's death and also "the anniversary of the My Lai Massacre."
My mood changed in an instant. I hadn't heard that reference in a long time. I wondered how many people in the room caught it, or knew the story.
On March 16, 1968, a company of U.S. soldiers entered a village called My Lai on a search-and-destroy mission of suspected Viet Cong, then veered hopelessly off the tracks.
When their shooting stopped, as many as 504 unarmed old men, women and children lay dead, their huts burning.
For a year, the tragedy was covered up. Then, in November 1969, independent journalist Seymour Hersh reported it in an article carried by the Associated Press.
I hesitate to bring this up because I really prefer to focus on the positive, but I think there is value in remembering that we humans do get off the track. We are capable of sublime acts of selflessness as well as stunning acts of savagery. Most of the time, we fall some distance from the extremes. But they are all part of the human condition.
As the sun shines, robins sing and daffodil stems push optimistically through the soil, I was reminded by a reader of a quote from author Alice Walker.
"As long as the Earth can make a spring every year, I can. As long as the Earth can flower and produce nurturing fruit, I can, because I'm the Earth. I won't give up until the Earth gives up."