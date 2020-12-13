Homefront: What was your favorite toy as a child?

Please send an email to agaul@qctimes.com. Send a note of what made this toy special. If you still have it, send along a picture.

If your toy memory of something that belonged to one of your children or grandchildren, or is special for whatever reason, let me know about that, too.

Please include your phone number and the town where you live.

MY STORIES: The Gaul house has somehow become the repository for several generations of toys, including those belonging to my older sisters, those that were presents to me when I was a child, and those we bought for our children.

Thus stuffed away in closets and drawers is a wide variety of play things.

There is a set of "Blue Willow" metal dishes that belonged to my older sisters. I vaguely remember using it for tea parties.

There is an entire houseful of doll furniture made out of a precursor to plastic. It includes a bathroom with a toilet, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a dining room with a fireplace, hutch and piano and a bedroom with a dresser and mirror. I didn't play with this so much as admire the detail. I still do.

There is a set of cookware that includes a wood rolling pin.