Homefront: What was your favorite toy as a child?

Wandering through the Putnam's new toy exhibit, so many memories came flooding back, some unexpected.
A set of jacks slayed out on a display surface made me wince. I once stepped on one when I was barefooted, prompting my first tetanus shot which I thought hurt like mad.
A setup of the board game Candy Land made me smile because it reminded me that our daughter Kelly used to hide the "plum" card. That was the one that sent an unlucky player back to home, which meant he or she was likely to lose. Kelly hid it so she wouldn't get it.
Then there was the dinosaur collection from a museum staffer that reminded me of how long son Matt retained a fascination with dinosaurs. He had so many that we filled a display case at the Bettendorf Public Library and I made dinosaur-themed birthday cakes for three years running.
Everyone who ever was young will likely find something in the Putnam's exhibit that evokes memories.
Which prompts a question from me: What was YOUR favorite toy as a child?
Please send an email to agaul@qctimes.com. Send a note of what made this toy special. If you still have it, send along a picture.
If your toy memory of something that belonged to one of your children or grandchildren, or is special for whatever reason, let me know about that, too.
Please include your phone number and the town where you live.
Support Local Journalism
MY STORIES: The Gaul house has somehow become the repository for several generations of toys, including those belonging to my older sisters, those that were presents to me when I was a child, and those we bought for our children.
Thus stuffed away in closets and drawers is a wide variety of play things.
There is a set of "Blue Willow" metal dishes that belonged to my older sisters. I vaguely remember using it for tea parties.
There is an entire houseful of doll furniture made out of a precursor to plastic. It includes a bathroom with a toilet, a kitchen with a refrigerator, a dining room with a fireplace, hutch and piano and a bedroom with a dresser and mirror. I didn't play with this so much as admire the detail. I still do.
There is a set of cookware that includes a wood rolling pin.
There is a clothes iron that, when plugged in, gets mildly warm. One wonders what child pined for a toy iron.
One of my last dolls was Susie, a so-called "walking doll." She had bright red lips but when that look fell out of fashion, I used nail polish remover to take the color off. Also, her original underwear was somehow lost so one of my sisters bought a child's pair to replace it, lest my Susie be immodest. Susie also managed to lose her shoes and socks and so in one of the last gift boxes I received from my sister Ione, I found a pair of black plastic shoes and white socks with lace around the top. So like Ione.
As for our children's toys, there are stuffed animals, an American Girl doll, a Fisher Price barn that says "moo" when you open the door, Legos and so on. Particular to son Matt are Ninja Turtles and the aforementioned multiple dinosaurs.
But the toy that comes to Matt's mind first? A fuzzy leopard puppet named Mike. Matt wore that puppet on his hand a lot. It was soft and comforting and an imaginary friend.
The best kind of toy.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!