Homefront: With fridge on the fritz, we've had to adjust

We first noticed something was wrong when we shut the refrigerator door and water dripped out of the water dispenser in front without our wanting it to.
Humm.
Next thing, I grabbed a bag of frozen vegetables out of the freezer compartment and realized they weren't ... frozen.
That's when we knew for sure we had a problem.
We loaded up our freezer items and took them to the bigger freezer in the basement. There weren't as many as there would have been normally because we had to toss everything after the derecho and hadn't fully restocked.
Next came the GE repair man. He found a slow leak in the cooling system and, because the freezer and refrigerator are connected, he said the refrigerator would go next. As in, soon. To fix it would cost about $1,080.
And, sure enough, he was right about the refrigerator, which is only five years old.
What happened to all those reliable appliances I wrote about in Home & Garden years ago that are still humming along after 30 or 40 years?
Those Harvest Gold and Coppertone Brown and Avocado Green appliances that are out in garages holding beer and Thanksgiving turkeys?
After some debate, the Gauls decided to forego repair and order another appliance.
So we put in our order and learned that it would be .... 30 days.
Obviously we couldn't go that long without refrigeration.
Luckily our son-in-law — a craft beer connoisseur with a stash of rare, you-can-only-get-these-by-lottery beers — offered one of his spare, three-foot-tall units.
We are very grateful for his contribution and don't know what we would do without it. But it has posed some challenges. Our regular fridge had 22 cubic feet of storage; this unit has four.
The first thing we realized is that items near the freezer compartment are subject to freezing themselves. I.E, eggs. Also, cottage cheese. I stuck my spoon in the carton and pulled out a ... nothing. The spoon met a solid mass.
Also, we're a household that normally buys two gallons of milk each week, one white for calcium and one chocolate for a treat. (Our son says chocolate milk helps to rebuild muscle and recover after a workout because it has a good ratio of protein to carbs. We just skip the workout part.)
Then there are leftovers. We're also a household that makes meals large enough for at least one night of leftovers. And, normally, we would make different meals on subsequent nights so we don't have to eat the same thing two nights in a row. But without space for two sets of leftovers .... well, we eat the same food until it is gone.
Another challenge was the week Hy-Vee had pineapple, broccoli and cauliflower on sale all for just 87 cents each! How could I NOT buy all three?
But, as much as this pained me, I ended up throwing away the broccoli because it didn't fit in the refrigerator and it just didn't do well on the countertop. Turned yellow.
This also was the week of buy-one-get-one-free cottage cheese, but I knew better than to do that, as much as it hurt to pass that up.
Through all this I have left the arranging of containers to husband Dave. He has a much better spatial sense than I do. (And even if he didn't, he would rearrange things anyway).
Friday was the day we were to have gotten our new refrigerator, but it is back-ordered. Apparently appliances weren't made early-on in the pandemic because the factories were deemed non-essential so now there is a bit of a shortage.
All in all, this is, as they say, a First World problem. I am thankful for the food we have. I also am thankful for a son-in-law who shares his gear and for a husband who takes it upon himself to make things fit.
And I think about my mom and dad who didn't buy a refrigerator until the year I was born, 1954. How did they survive?
