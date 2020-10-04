Homefront: With fridge on the fritz, we've had to adjust

Another challenge was the week Hy-Vee had pineapple, broccoli and cauliflower on sale all for just 87 cents each! How could I NOT buy all three?

But, as much as this pained me, I ended up throwing away the broccoli because it didn't fit in the refrigerator and it just didn't do well on the countertop. Turned yellow.

This also was the week of buy-one-get-one-free cottage cheese, but I knew better than to do that, as much as it hurt to pass that up.

Through all this I have left the arranging of containers to husband Dave. He has a much better spatial sense than I do. (And even if he didn't, he would rearrange things anyway).

Friday was the day we were to have gotten our new refrigerator, but it is back-ordered. Apparently appliances weren't made early-on in the pandemic because the factories were deemed non-essential so now there is a bit of a shortage.

All in all, this is, as they say, a First World problem. I am thankful for the food we have. I also am thankful for a son-in-law who shares his gear and for a husband who takes it upon himself to make things fit.

And I think about my mom and dad who didn't buy a refrigerator until the year I was born, 1954. How did they survive?

