Ignatius: Coronavirus will test whether the planet can unite in the face of a global crisis

WASHINGTON — Doctors have been preparing for 15 years for "the big one," a pandemic that will rock the global public health system like an earthquake. Now, with the rapid spread of coronavirus, it may be happening.

This viral outbreak probably won't look like anything that most of us have seen. Some schools may be closed; sports schedules will be modified; travel plans will be shelved; and some workers will be advised to stay at home and telecommute. The infrastructure for delivering food and other essentials will be stretched.

U.S. public health officials on Tuesday warned of the "inevitable" spread of the virus in the United States. "It's not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses," said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Statements like that sent the financial markets into a swoon for a second day.

Doctors are caught between the obligation to alert the public and the desire to avoid a panic. The World Health Organization warns of an "infodemic" in which bad information and rumors amplify the danger. Misinformation can spread faster than the disease.