My first childhood home was a 12-by-60-foot trailer on my family’s farm. It was the 1970s, so the carpet was green and the walls were wood paneling. We had two bedrooms with just enough space for me to hide behind my parents’ bed to cut off one of my pigtails when I was 4 years old.
My grandmother’s home was a tiny one-story house on a corner lot in south Clinton. It had blue carpeting, blue furniture and blue cabinets – I’ll let you guess her favorite color. Her children and grandchildren all piled in for Christmas and Easter dinners, with cucumber and vinegar salad and spray can whipped topping for the pie.
My home now is a brick bungalow that I share with my two sons, husband and a cat in central Davenport. We have neighbors who come to my sons’ games and clear our sidewalks every time it snows. A hand-written notecard from the previous owners remains in one of the kitchen cabinets, with directions on how to make coffee. They raised four kids in this house and lived here more than 40 years.
When my husband and I married last year, we decided to sell his 2,293-square-foot, 40-year-old house in the country and live in my 1,179-square-foot, 90-year-old house in the city.
Needless to say, we got some questions about that.
For my family, the decision to live small forced us to take a hard look at our stuff. We’re not done with that – the process will take us at least another year or two, and right now we pay for the biggest possible storage shed we could find. We have a tight bathroom schedule in the mornings (first shift at 6 a.m.!). It’s not all bliss and joy, but most of the time, we seem to co-exist pretty well. We do laugh quite a bit with each other. My sons still let me hug them.
We appreciate the lower energy bill, the smaller mortgage payment, the short commute. We are working on living simply so that others (including our planet) can simply live. We hope we will spend less time managing our house and our stuff and more time out in the world doing what we love to do. Choosing small gives us freedom.
For me, I also know several families who live with very little in terms of financial resources in our community. Too often, it is difficult for them to find livable, safe, and affordable places to, long-term, call home.
That’s why I cringe when I drive down a street and see boarded up houses. That beautiful brick home on Gaines? It had to have been a gorgeous home at one time, but time is now unkind. As its windows break, more boards go up. Or what about that boarded-up, two-story house on Grand? Imagine some pretty awesome kids calling that place home.
I see the boarded-up houses, the broken windows, and I see promise. I know others do, too. Organizations like One Eighty and Habitat for Humanity are doing some good work, pushing through barriers and systems and walking alongside families toward home ownership.
We need more of that. Much more. It will take policy change, funding and people willing to be in relationship with people who have different life circumstances than their own.
On the night I finished writing this, my husband sat next to me reading. My oldest talked with his girlfriend on the phone. My youngest just emerged from his bedroom (a rare event these days) to tell us he is heading to bed. I am covered up with the afghan blanket my grandmother made for me 27 years ago.
I think she’d like our house. We have her butcher block table and blue stained glass art in our kitchen. I have lived here for 10 years. I hope to live here for 50 more, with my kids and grandkids and great-grandkids piling in for the holidays to eat vinegar and cucumber salad and pie topped off with whipped topping.
I want to be that little old lady down the street who lets the kids play in her yard, handing out popsicles and soda pop for a treat. I want to be able to say my family lived well, from our small but comfortable and always welcoming home. And I want plenty of neighbors who can say the same, no matter their circumstance.