Nineteen years ago, I officially became an Iowan after making the big move from across the river in Moline. Four years later, after receiving my master's in physician assistant (PA) studies at the University of Iowa, I stayed.

Unfortunately, stories like mine are becoming a rarity these days. Today, 60% of PA students leave Iowa after graduation.

During a time of healthcare provider workforce shortages that are hitting rural areas in particular pretty hard, our state simply cannot afford to lose more of our skilled medical providers.

Addressing healthcare needs in rural regions ̶ and all areas of our state ̶ isn't something we can solve overnight or with one piece of legislation. However, we can make commonsense, incremental improvements to healthcare delivery that will ultimately strengthen our state's ability to meet the needs of patients.

For example, one bill recently signed into law, HF 424, will remove unnecessary burdens weighing down healthcare teams ̶ paving the way for expanded patient care in our state. I commend Gov. Reynolds and the legislature ̶ particularly bill sponsor Rep. Ann Meyer, and floor managers Rep. Brooke Boden and Sen. Dawn Driscoll ̶ for making this much-needed update to law.

PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. They work in hospitals, medical offices, community health centers, nursing homes, retail clinics, educational facilities, workplace clinics, and correctional institutions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates PA employment will increase 28% between 2021 and 2031.

In the past, PAs have been required to have an on-paper, legal agreement with a specific physician in order to practice.

Eliminating the requirement for a PA to have a formal relationship with a specific physician and providing a modernized set of practice rules will make our state more appealing to new PA grads and practicing PAs, helping us to not only retain new graduates but also recruit more PAs to our state.

My hope is that with this change to law, we will see an expansion of rural healthcare in the state, led by PAs who are excited to serve the healthcare needs of those close-knit rural communities.

Another benefit of this change to law is that it will allow PAs to run a rural health clinic. PAs have the training, experience and expertise run clinics and are doing just that in many other states. PA practice laws vary by state, and people in other states without this type of restriction are reaping the benefits of an empowered PA workforce who can step up and serve in this way. Iowans need and deserve the same.

When patients have access to quality care within their community, they are more likely to seek care when it is needed and also to utilize preventative services. 850,000 Iowans live in primary care health provider shortage areas, which means that they may have challenges accessing primary care.

In many rural regions, PAs may be the only provider for many miles, offering high-quality care, such as primary care. Today, there are more than 1,300 licensed PAs in the state, with nearly 40% practicing in rural areas.

As a PA who has put my roots down in our great state, I want to say thank you to the Legislature and Gov. Reynolds for recognizing the capacity for PAs to do more to help patients. I am excited to see the health of our communities improve through expanded healthcare access made possible by modernized team-based healthcare.