On April 18, 2023, The Dispatch ran a front-page story: “New justices won’t recuse themselves” (in a case challenging the state’s recently passed ban on assault weapons and high- capacity magazines).

The Justices involved are both Democrats: Mary Kay O’Brien and Elizabeth Rochford. (I have never met either).

The motion asking them to recuse themselves, or requiring that they be disqualified from hearing the case, alleges that during their 2022 campaigns for election to the Illinois Supreme Court, both newly elected justices received substantial “campaign donations” from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel ‘Chris” Welch — both Democrats —both of whom are named in the suit as defendants (in their official capacities).

While they were candidates, both judges received:

$500,000 from the ‘J.B’ for Governor campaign; and

$500,000 from the Jay Robert Pritzker Revocable Trust;

In addition, Justice O’Brien received $350,000, and Justice Rockford received $150,000 from the Welch Campaign Committee.

(Both received endorsements from two prominent gun-control lobby groups: The Gun Violence Prevention PAC, and The Gifford PAC. Because of word limitations, this op ed won’t address the problems, if any, that such endorsements might pose).

So, why would anybody donate $1 million to get a judge elected. I can only think of two reasons:

1. The candidate will be a brilliant, hard-working, impartial, independent judge, brimming with integrity.

2. The donors believe that the judge, once elected, will be grateful, loyal, and inclined to repay “the favors.”

For purposes of this op ed, I am assuming here that both judges are “brimming with integrity, etc.”

But what does it look like to the public when a judge hears a case when a defendant in the case — the governor of Illinois — has just given the judge $1,000,000?

Does it appear any better because JB Pritzker is being sued only as governor, and not personally?

Does judging a case, after taking a $1,000,000 donation from one of the parties, “promote public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary?”

Judges are mandated to “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.

Even if the judge is “brimming with integrity, etc.,” doesn’t it look improper for that judge to sit on a case where a litigant contributed $1 million to secure the judge’s election?

The first and most important rule governing the conduct of judges is this:

“A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

In Illinois, once a person becomes a judge, the rules are strict. A judge shall not accept any gifts, … benefits, favors, or other things of value, except as follows:

(1) Items with little intrinsic value, such as plaques, certificates, trophies, and greeting cards; ….

(10) Gifts, loans, bequests, benefits, favors, or other things of value, only if the donor is not … likely to come before the judge ….

Is a $1,000,000 campaign contribution of little intrinsic value?

But can a candidate for judicial office accept any gifts, … benefits, favors, or other things of value? No and yes.

No, because a judicial candidate shall not personally solicit or accept campaign contributions.

Additionally, the candidate shall prohibit employees … from doing on the candidate’s behalf what the candidate is prohibited from doing under the provisions of this rule.

Yes, because a judicial candidate subject to public election may establish a campaign committee.

“A judicial candidate subject to public election shall direct the campaign committee: (1) to solicit and accept campaign contributions only as permitted by law;

The comments to these rules are explanatory.

“Judicial candidates are prohibited from personally soliciting campaign contributions or personally accepting campaign contributions. … This rule recognizes that, in many jurisdictions, judicial candidates must raise campaign funds to support their candidacies and permits candidates … to establish campaign committees to solicit and accept reasonable financial contributions or in-kind contributions.

“During the campaign, the candidate and the campaign committee should be aware that a contribution may affect the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judge and may create grounds for disqualification if the candidate is elected to office.”

Were I on the Judicial Inquiry Board — and I am not — I would read the preceding paragraph in conjunction with the first rule of Judicial Conduct (set out above).

“A judge must not take any campaign contribution that creates, in the eyes of reasonable members of the public, any “appearance of impropriety.”

And I would further read it to say that, ”In any case coming before the judge, where one of the judge’s campaign contributors is a party, and where in the eyes of reasonable members of the public there would be an appearance of impropriety, to preserve the public trust in the impartiality of the judiciary, all doubts must be resolved in favor of recusal.”

Recusal here would leave the Supreme Court two short of its full seven judges. But the court has power to appoint two judges to fill those temporary vacancies.

There are plenty of judges — currently sitting or retired — who could be appointed to fill the two temporary vacancies to hear the case. Judges who would not carry with them the “appearance of impropriety.” This would promote public confidence.

By failing to recuse, Justices O’Brien and Rockford, put themselves and perhaps the entire Illinois Judiciary into a “no-win situation.” If they rule for the defendants, they will look like “the best judges money can buy” — even if their decision is impeccably correct. They cannot rule for the defendant without creating an “appearance of impropriety” or worse, a stench of corruption.