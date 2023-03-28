My First School Board Candidates’ Forum

Last evening, I attended the 2023 Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education Candidate Forum. It was the first time in my life that I attended such an event.

I decided to attend when a close friend asked me who I was planning to vote for in the upcoming April 4 school board election, and when I had to admit that “I didn’t even know who was running.”

A brochure was available at the door. It contained a photo and a short resume of each of the seven candidates. The seven candidates were seated at a table on the stage of the MH theater.

The moderator was at a podium to the left.

The format was as follows: (a) each candidate was allowed a 90-second opening statement; (b) seven questions were asked (one at a time) and each candidate was allowed to make a 90-second answer; (c) each candidate was allowed a brief closing statement.

We were told the questions had not been made available to any candidate prior to the forum.

A movie screen was situated above the candidates. Each of the seven questions asked was shown on the screen just before, and continuously during the time each of the candidates were answering the question. I found this very helpful. It allowed me to check to see if the candidates were answering the question asked, or ignoring the question and making a canned speech. I was impressed by the fact that all the candidates were clearly making their answers to the question asked. The first six questions were:

1. What motivated you to serve?

2. What are the essential attributes and behaviors for a school board member.

3. How does a board member’s role differ from that of the superintendent or administrator?

4. How can communication with the community be improved?

5. What is your vision for education in the community?

6. What are the strengths of the Moline/Coal Valley School system?

The 7th questions seemed to invite repetition.

No questions were allowed from the audience. That avoided the possibility of a “friend of a candidate” asking a question designed to benefit the candidate, but it also prevented questions touching upon the issues tearing states like Virginia apart.

I was very pleasantly surprise with the presentations made by all seven of the candidates. All came across as intelligent and articulate. I saw no stuttering or stammering. No attempts at obfuscation or redefinition.

Two of the candidate, Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson, were already members of the board, seeking re-election.

Audrey Adamson spoke of “Equity,” and “Trusting our educators” who were the “librarians to our children.” She spoke of “supporting the superintendent,” and “representing the people who put us in office.” She asked “Who will our decision impact?” And noted the importance of the board achieving “consensus,” noting that each board member was “only one of seven.” “We provide guidance; we set goals; we supervise.” The superintendent implements those goals.” When people come to us for answers, our job is to “connect them with the person with the proper answers.” We want our school to be a school where students “can come as they are; to prepare for the next step; a place where they want to be” — a school that also provides “social and emotional learning” and “recognizes the needs of disparate kids.”

Justin Anderson spoke of his “financial expertise” and the “need for board members to spend wisely.” As essential attributes, he identified “integrity,” openness, and being available,” noting that board members “represent 70,000 people.” He spoke of the need to balance between “holding the line” and “collaborating with the other board members.” He spoke of the need to recognize and set “community goals.” “Be available, act as a sounding board, and be a voice for those who reach out to you.” He believes the schools should be a “welcoming, loving place for whomever.” A “launching pad.” He called for teachers to be given what they need to meet the core needs of the students, and whatever else they need. He sees the district as having a “strong staff and team.” He wants a district were “everyone is welcome, and where various pathways are provided.”

Michelle Carter began by noting that “parental rights must be supported.” While working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, she worked with “billions of dollars” and acquired many “transferrable skills.” ”The school board members represent the families in the district; we need to focus on what families want.” “We need to be transparent to the people; to recognize what is possible, and what’s not; and to show their concerns are taken seriously.” “Our mission, on which we must focus, is to graduate students proficient in reading, writing and math. To teach and inculcate the importance of civility.” “We have a lot of good teachers. We must support their efforts to provide for student needs.” “Our students come from many different cultures; this enriches our district.”

Ramona Dixon “worried about pressures” and the “needs of the whole community.” She said a school board member must “know limits.” “We hire an administrator to do a job; our job is to collaborate with him.” “The superintendent is our point of contact.” We provide the “finances.”

In dealing with the people we represent, “we can’t over communicate.” We must provide “equity.” We must prepare our students “for whatever — work, the military, college,” and to deal with things on the horizon such as “artificial intelligence.” She took pride in the “relationship between our students and the police, and in our good staff.”

Jason Farrell spoke of being motivated by “Equity,” the need for “different materials.” He noted that providing good “service is difficult.” He felt his strengths were “explaining the complex in simple terms, working with others, and being a team member.” He also felt that the “superintendent was the Board’s point of contact.” He felt a board member should have “no direct contact with teachers,“ or be involved in “the removal of books.” He felt “tech in the schools could get better.” He spoke of “sexual orientation inclusion,” noted that “education is a fluid process,” and called for “getting rid of outmoded ideas.”

Lindsey Hines indicated she was motivated to run because “teachers are our greatest asset, and because special needs must be better served.” She felt a board member must be “a good listener, empathetic, a team member, and able to work with other board members and employees.” She felt it was important for a board member to “understand what the community wants for its students,” and to stay in touch with the community.” The students must be prepared both for the “jobs available today, and for jobs that do not exist yet.” She sees the District’s strengths in “its staff, and its partnership with the community.”

Mariela Trevino seeks election because the “language barrier still has to be dealt with” and to be "a voice for those who don’t yet know English.” She sees her strengths as being a “good listener, a team member, and someone who can effectively deal with data.” “A board member must represent the families in the district. Our policies should leave no one behind. The Spanish community is underserved. We must listen to their needs and be their resource.” My vision is to “train and educate for success in the real world.” We must provide for diversity, and the need of LGBTQ students and minorities.”

I am not a certified shorthand reporter. I took notes based on what I felt I heard the candidates say. If I have misquoted anybody, I didn’t mean to do that. As I listened, I made notes of what seemed important to me. I knew nothing about any of the candidates when I entered the room. At this point, I know only what I believe I heard them say. If others took better notes, rely on them. You have plenty of time. I make no recommendations as to whom you should elect.